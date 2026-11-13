Here are some free items and services your neighbors in Apex, NC are offering today. If you see something you need, reach out quickly—these go fast!

Item: Modern chrome chandelier with frosted glass shades

Condition: Not stated (described as elegant and modern)

Location: Villages of Apex South, Apex, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Elegant chrome chandelier with frosted glass shades, great for a dining room or living area. A nice upgrade if you’re updating light fixtures in your home. You’ll need to uninstall your old light and install this one yourself.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Leftover birthday balloons

Condition: Used – like new, still looking great

Location: Apex, NC (exact pickup spot arranged with poster)

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

Fun birthday balloons left over from a first birthday party. Perfect if you have a celebration coming up and don’t want to buy new decorations. Pickup is in Apex; message the poster through Facebook to arrange a time.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Maytag top load washing machine and dryer set

Condition: Used, “still have life to them”

Location: Scotts Mill, Apex, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Matching Maytag washer and dryer being given away to pay it forward. They are used but still working, and the poster says they need them gone by Friday and you must pick up. Great for anyone setting up a new place or replacing an older set on a budget.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Service: Free book pickup and donation

Location: Apex New Hill, Apex, NC

Source: nextdoor.com

Have books you no longer read? This neighbor offers free pickup for all book genres to give them a new life. A nice option if you’re decluttering shelves and want your books to be enjoyed by someone else instead of sitting in boxes.

👉 See this service on nextdoor

If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster as soon as you can—free items in Apex are often claimed quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.