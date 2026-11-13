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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Apex Right Now
Here are some free items and services your neighbors in Apex, NC are offering today. If you see something you need, reach out quickly—these go fast!
Modern Chrome Chandelier with Frosted Glass Shades
Item: Modern chrome chandelier with frosted glass shades
Condition: Not stated (described as elegant and modern)
Location: Villages of Apex South, Apex, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Elegant chrome chandelier with frosted glass shades, great for a dining room or living area. A nice upgrade if you’re updating light fixtures in your home. You’ll need to uninstall your old light and install this one yourself.
Free Birthday Balloons
Item: Leftover birthday balloons
Condition: Used – like new, still looking great
Location: Apex, NC (exact pickup spot arranged with poster)
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
Fun birthday balloons left over from a first birthday party. Perfect if you have a celebration coming up and don’t want to buy new decorations. Pickup is in Apex; message the poster through Facebook to arrange a time.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
FREE Maytag Top Load Washer And Dryer
Item: Maytag top load washing machine and dryer set
Condition: Used, “still have life to them”
Location: Scotts Mill, Apex, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Matching Maytag washer and dryer being given away to pay it forward. They are used but still working, and the poster says they need them gone by Friday and you must pick up. Great for anyone setting up a new place or replacing an older set on a budget.
Book Donation Service
Service: Free book pickup and donation
Location: Apex New Hill, Apex, NC
Source: nextdoor.com
Have books you no longer read? This neighbor offers free pickup for all book genres to give them a new life. A nice option if you’re decluttering shelves and want your books to be enjoyed by someone else instead of sitting in boxes.
👉 See this service on nextdoor
If something here catches your eye, reach out to the poster as soon as you can—free items in Apex are often claimed quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.