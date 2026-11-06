🎁 Free Finds in Apex Right Now — Toys, Clothes & Backyard Fun

There are some fun free items up for grabs around Apex right now, from kids’ gadgets to outdoor play gear. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Scrib3D P1 3D printing pen set

Includes: pen, power adapter, user manual, and filament

Condition: Not stated (check with poster)

Location: Downtown Apex, Apex, NC

Category: Baby & kids

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice little starter set if your kid wants to try simple 3D drawing projects without buying a full printer. Everything needed to get started is included according to the poster.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Kids animal paw gloves set

Designs: Pink and leopard print

Condition: Like new, never used

Location: Downtown Apex, Apex, NC

Category: Clothing & accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Cute dress-up or cold-weather gloves for kids who love animal themes. Since they’re listed as never used, they should be clean and ready to wear.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large outdoor trampoline with safety net and ladder

Condition: Well loved – some rust and a ripped spring pad; trampoline structure is still solid per poster; safety net is attached and in decent shape

Location: Kelly West, Apex, NC

Category: Sports & outdoors

Source: nextdoor.com

Originally bought new from Dick’s and still in usable shape for backyard fun, but it does show wear. You’ll need to:

Bring help and tools to disassemble it

to disassemble it Be ready to carry pieces out by hand (no trailer access through the yard, though you can load onto a trailer at the street)

Good option if you’re handy and don’t mind a bit of cleanup or minor repairs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Apex tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, message the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.