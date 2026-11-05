⚡ Apex, NC Utility & Infrastructure Jobs With Multiple Openings

Apex is busy building and maintaining the systems that keep power and internet running. If you like hands-on work outdoors with solid benefits, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: MasTec Power Delivery / MasTec Utility Services

MasTec Power Delivery / Location: Apex, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on building and maintaining power lines, poles, and related equipment that keep electricity flowing. This is a physically active role for experienced linemen (3+ years and Class A CDL) with strong safety habits and interest in long-term utility work, plus access to medical, dental, vision, disability, life, 401(k), and employee stock purchase plan.

Employer: Rhino Cable Services, Inc. (MasTec Communications Group)

(MasTec Communications Group) Location: Apex, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24–$32/hour

Join a construction crew working on aerial and underground coaxial cable for internet and TV service. You’ll splice, sweep, and troubleshoot coax, often from ladders or bucket trucks, and get solid perks like 401(k) with match, ESPP, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, and boot voucher.

Employer: Rhino Cable Services, Inc. (MasTec Communications Group)

(MasTec Communications Group) Location: Apex, NC

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26–$32/hour

Build and maintain end-to-end fiber optic networks, using fusion splicers, OTDRs, and other test gear out on utility job sites. Best for tech-minded folks with 3–5 years of fiber splicing experience who want long-term projects plus 401(k) with match, ESPP, medical/dental/vision, PTO, holidays, and more.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings you can move into over time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.