⚠️ Veterans Day in Apex: yard waste delay, offices closed

⚠️ Veterans Day changes for Apex services on Nov 11

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, the Town of Apex will observe Veterans Day.

Here’s what that means for you:

Trash & recycling: Normal schedule all week of November 9 . Put carts out as usual.

Normal schedule all week of . Put carts out as usual. Yard waste: No collection on Wednesday, Nov 11 . Crews will collect as many routes as they can during the shorter week. Any yard waste they can’t get to will be picked up the following week .

No collection on . Crews will collect as many routes as they can during the shorter week. Any yard waste they can’t get to will be picked up the . Town facilities: All Town facilities and offices will be closed on Wednesday, Nov 11.

You can also sign up for notifications from the Town to get alerts when solid waste collection schedules change.