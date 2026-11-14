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City of Apache Junction commission, board members appointed
The Apache Junction City Council on Oct. 20 appointed and reappointed members to the city’s boards and commissions.
They include, according to the meeting’s minutes:
• Robert Phillips appointed to the Board of Adjustment for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.
• Frank Schoenbeck reappointed to the Board of Adjustment for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.
• Lukas Pizak to the Construction Board of Appeals for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.
• Barbara Fitzgerald appointed to the Health and Human Services Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.
• Caden Sundt appointed to the Health and Human Services Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.
• Kimberely Van Nimwegan appointed to the Health and Human Services Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2027.
• Stephen Harshman reappointed to the Industrial Development Authority for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2032.
• Rod Martin appointed to the Industrial Development Authority for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2032.
• Elise Westcott be appointed to the Industrial Development Authority for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2032.
• Catherine Meek reappointed to the Industrial Development Authority for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2027.
• Diele Kyhn appointed to the Industrial Development Authority for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2028.
• Pam Krause be appointed to the Industrial Development Authority for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2028.
• Lindsey Roman-Murphy appointed to the Library Board for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.
• Barbara Fitzgerald reappointed to the Library Board for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.
• Nick Drobnis appointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.
• Diele Kyhn reappointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.
• Judy Borey reappointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.
• Austin Lanter appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.
• Catherine Meek appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.
• Jesse Gage reappointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2027.
• Nicholas Kelley reappointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.
• Catherine Meek reappointed to the Public Arts Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.
• Diana Perez appointed to the Public Arts Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.
• Nick Drobnis appointed to the Public Arts Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.
• Sue Councilman be appointed to the Public Safety Retirement Board for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2030.
• Robert Matsch appointed to the Apache Junction Sewer District for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2032.
• Christa Rizzi be appointed to the Apache Junction Sewer District for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2028.
• Roy Starr reappointed to the Apache Junction Sewer Board for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2032.
• Lukas Pizak appointed to the Board of Adjustment for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2028.