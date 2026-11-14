The Apache Junction City Council on Oct. 20 appointed and reappointed members to the city’s boards and commissions.

They include, according to the meeting’s minutes:

• Robert Phillips appointed to the Board of Adjustment for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.

• Frank Schoenbeck reappointed to the Board of Adjustment for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.

• Lukas Pizak to the Construction Board of Appeals for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.

• Barbara Fitzgerald appointed to the Health and Human Services Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.

• Caden Sundt appointed to the Health and Human Services Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.

• Kimberely Van Nimwegan appointed to the Health and Human Services Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2027.

• Stephen Harshman reappointed to the Industrial Development Authority for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2032.

• Rod Martin appointed to the Industrial Development Authority for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2032.

• Elise Westcott be appointed to the Industrial Development Authority for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2032.

• Catherine Meek reappointed to the Industrial Development Authority for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2027.

• Diele Kyhn appointed to the Industrial Development Authority for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2028.

• Pam Krause be appointed to the Industrial Development Authority for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2028.

• Lindsey Roman-Murphy appointed to the Library Board for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.

• Barbara Fitzgerald reappointed to the Library Board for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.

• Nick Drobnis appointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.

• Diele Kyhn reappointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.

• Judy Borey reappointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.

• Austin Lanter appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.

• Catherine Meek appointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.

• Jesse Gage reappointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2027.

• Nicholas Kelley reappointed to the Planning and Zoning Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.

• Catherine Meek reappointed to the Public Arts Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.

• Diana Perez appointed to the Public Arts Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.

• Nick Drobnis appointed to the Public Arts Commission for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2029.

• Sue Councilman be appointed to the Public Safety Retirement Board for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2030.

• Robert Matsch appointed to the Apache Junction Sewer District for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2032.

• Christa Rizzi be appointed to the Apache Junction Sewer District for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2028.

• Roy Starr reappointed to the Apache Junction Sewer Board for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2032.

• Lukas Pizak appointed to the Board of Adjustment for a term to expire Oct. 31, 2028.