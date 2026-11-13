The Mesa Senior Expo is 9 a.m.-noon Friday, Nov. 13, hosted by Independent Newsmedia for seniors and families from Mesa and neighboring communities.

The expo to celebrate healthy, active living for today’s seniors will be at Mesa Market Place Swap Meet’s Building No. 4, 10550 E. Baseline Road in Mesa. The venue is covered with misted breezeways with free parking and free admission. Park in front of building No. 4 — near the exit.

Explore the selection of products and services, access essential health screenings and information, enjoy free giveaways and enter to win door prizes. Free admission, free parking.

Walgreens will be on site to do flu, COVID and other immunizations (bring your Medicare card)

Vendors include:

• Alignment Health — Medicare Insurance

• Amazing Dental — Dental

• Apex Home Repair Remodeling — Home Improvement/Remodel

• Archwell Health — Healthcare/Primary Care

• Arizona Relay Service — Hearing

• AudioNova Hearing — Hearing

• CapTel Outreach — Hearing

• Centerwell Healthcare — Healthcare/Primary Care

• Craft Body Scan — Healthcare/Primary Care

• Desert Sky Dermatology — Dermatology

• Dr. Chris Allen/Desert Medical Assoc — Healthcare

• Ellsworth Home ServicesAAAA — HVAC/Heating/Plumbing

• Encompass Health — Healthcare/Primary Care

• Fletcher’s Music — Music

• For Energy — Home efficiency

• Home Instead Senior Care — Assisted Living

• Hospice of the Valley — Hospice

• Humana — Medicare Insurance

• Jacuzzi Bath Remodel of Arizona — Home Improvement/Remodel

• KMR Medical Debt Solutions — Medical Debt Solutions

• Leah Perry, JAR Insurance Services — Medicare Insurance

• Lifetime Home Remodeling — Home Improvement/Remodel

• Lifewave — Senior Health & Wellness

• Miracle Ear — Hearing

• Monahan Dentistry & Implant Center — Dental

• Oak Street Health — Healthcare/Primary Care

• Papa - Linda Strecker — Senior Services

• Renewal By Andersen — Windows and Doors

• Ryze Outdoor Creations — Outdoor Care

• Scan Health Plan — Medicare Insurance

• Semper Fi Heating & Cooling — HVAC/Heating/Plumbing

• Travel + Leisure — Travel

• TrialSphere Clinical Research — Clinical Research

• Tri-City Cardiology — Healthcare/Primary Care

• Trulieve — Senior Health & Wellness

• Uber — Transportation

• United Healthcare — Medicare Insurance

• Walgreens Pharmacy — Pharmacy

• Western State Bank — Financial

• Verda Healthcare — Medical