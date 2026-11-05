Apache Junction Police seek help identifying individual, location in photo

The Apache Junction Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person and location shown in a photograph found during an ongoing criminal investigation.

The photograph is connected to the investigation involving Pedro A. Espinoza Torres, 32, who was arrested Sept. 25 following the kidnapping and assault of an 18-year-old woman in Apache Junction. Torres faces eight felony charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, sexual abuse and first-degree burglary, police said.

Investigators believe the photograph was taken around 7:30 p.m. July 18, 2026, from outside a window looking into a room. The person pictured appears to be a white woman between 14 and 25 years old, with dark blonde or light brown hair falling just below her shoulders. She is seen lying on her side on the floor, wearing denim shorts and a gray T-shirt while playing a board game with another person whose identity is unknown.

The person in the photograph is intentionally blurred to protect her privacy. AJPD asks the public to focus on the room and its contents, as someone may recognize the location.

Some details that may help identify the room include:

A large black shag-style rug

Green Crocs-style slip-on shoes

A Sorry! board game

Light-colored flooring and dark furniture

A rolling cart against the far wall

A yellow Tidy Cats litter container and a clear plastic jug near the window

At the time of his arrest, Torres lived in Apache Junction and worked as a rideshare driver, frequently traveling throughout the Valley. The location of the photograph remains unknown.

Detectives are working to identify the person and location in the photograph and determine whether other crimes may have occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Apache Junction Police Department at 480-474-8585 and reference Case No. 260924013. Callers should leave a detailed message, and a detective will return their call.

To protect the person’s privacy, AJPD asks the public not to identify or speculate about her on social media. Share any information directly with police.

Torres is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.