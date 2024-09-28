Full closure of US60 between Superior, Miami planned Oct. 1-3

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for restrictions for blasting operations related to the U.S. Highway 60, Queen Creek and Waterfall Canyon bridges replacement project.

US60 between Superior and Miami (mileposts 227-243) will be closed 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, Wednesday, Oct. 2, and Thursday, Oct. 3.

Flagging operations may be in effect before and after the full closures.

US60 between Miami and Magma Mine Road (mileposts 231-243) will remain open for local traffic only.

For a detour, eastbound US60 drivers will use southbound State Route 177 through Winkelman to northbound SR77. Westbound US60 drivers will use southbound SR77 through Winkelman to northbound SR177. Due to the roughly 75-mile length of this detour, drivers may want to consider planning travel before 9 a.m. and after 2 p.m. The detour is estimated to add an hour for trips between Superior and Miami.

Drivers should allow extra travel time, use caution, be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Upcoming restrictions and closures Oct. 8-10: US60 between Superior and Miami will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Thursday, Oct. 10. Flagging operations may be in effect before and after the full closure.

Note: Drivers should also plan for a lane shift to be in place on US60 at milepost 228 east of the Queen Creek Bridge beginning Oct. 8.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

Lane restrictions, speed reductions and a 12-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project. Oversize loads may be accommodated with advance notice.

For information and to sign up for email alerts, go to https://azdot.gov/projects/southeast-district-projects/queen-creek-and-waterfall-canyon-bridge-projects