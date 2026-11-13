Apache Junction has a few solid healthcare roles open right now, from imaging to in‑home care. Good mix of full‑time and flexible part‑time options.

Employer: RadNet

RadNet Location: Apache Junction, AZ

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm )

(Monday–Friday, ) Pay: $38.00–$52.00 per hour

Bonus: $12,500 sign-on bonus

Work with advanced imaging tech doing CT exams in a busy outpatient setting. Role comes with medical, dental, vision, HSA with employer funding, 401(k) match, and free imaging services for you and your immediate family.

Employer: Cornerstone Caregiving

Cornerstone Caregiving Location: Apache Junction, AZ

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Days, evenings, overnights, weekends (flexible)

Provide in‑home support like medication reminders, personal care, meals, and companionship. Weekly pay, flexible scheduling, benefits package, and caregiver bonuses make this a good fit if you want meaningful, hands-on work.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or can flex hours for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.