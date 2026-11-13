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👔 Apache Junction Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Apache Junction has a few solid leadership roles open right now, especially if you like building teams and improving systems.
Here are the standout Executive & Management jobs hiring in Apache Junction, AZ:
Imaging Center Supervisor
- Employer: RadNet
- Location: Apache Junction, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $45,000–$52,000 per year
Lead a busy medical imaging center, guiding techs and front-line staff while keeping patient care running smoothly. Good fit if you have medical office or radiology experience and enjoy hiring, coaching, and improving processes.
Project Controls Manager
- Employer: WW Clyde
- Location: Apache Junction, AZ (in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000–$120,000 (total package listed as competitive and comprehensive)
High-impact role teaching project teams how to budget, forecast, and track costs on construction projects. Ideal if you have 5+ years in project controls/finance/PM and love training others, digging into numbers, and spotting issues before they grow.
Service Manager (Pump, Power & HVAC)
- Employer: EquipmentShare
- Location: Listed as Phoenix, AZ (role included in Apache Junction search results)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM
- Salary: Not listed
Manage a team of heavy equipment mechanics at an advanced solutions rental facility, using tech tools to track repairs and keep customers happy. Comes with strong perks like profit sharing, company truck, full benefits, PTO, and growth opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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