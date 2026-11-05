🏥 Apache Junction Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

Healthcare hiring is steady in Apache Junction, with options for both local and travel roles. Here are several solid picks if you want to stay in care work but maybe change your setting or schedule.

Employer: BrentCare Behavioral Health (Avery’s House)

BrentCare Behavioral Health (Avery’s House) Location: Apache Junction, AZ (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time, W-2

Pay: $70,000/year

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 9am–5pm, on-call about once every 5 weeks

Work with teens in a residential behavioral health program, providing individual, family, and group therapy. This role is great if you have an AZ mental health license and a master’s degree and want strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and a supportive clinical team.

Employer: Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism

Location: 2080 W Southern Ave, Suite B10, Apache Junction, AZ 85120

Type: Full-time

Pay (based on education & ABA experience): High school/Associate: $19–$23.75/hour Bachelor’s: $21.50–$27.25/hour Master’s: $22.50–$28/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm (optional Saturdays)

Hands-on, play-based ABA work with kids ages 18 months–8 years. You get guaranteed full-time hours, raises every 6 months, paid training, strong health benefits, PTO, and clear growth paths into leadership or BCBA roles.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Location: Apache Junction, AZ (ER at a facility ~30 miles from Phoenix)

(ER at a facility ~30 miles from Phoenix) Type: Travel RN contract

Specialty: ED / Emergency Department

Duration: 13 weeks , 36 hours/week , 12-hour day shifts

, , Estimated Pay: $2,075 per week (based on posted bill rate; may vary)

Ideal if you want travel pay plus a small-town feel near Phoenix. Package includes day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, housing options, per diem, license reimbursement, and weekly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.