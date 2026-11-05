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🏥 Apache Junction Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Healthcare hiring is steady in Apache Junction, with options for both local and travel roles. Here are several solid picks if you want to stay in care work but maybe change your setting or schedule.
Adolescent Therapist – $5,000 Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: BrentCare Behavioral Health (Avery’s House)
- Location: Apache Junction, AZ (in person)
- Type: Full-time, W-2
- Pay: $70,000/year
- Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 9am–5pm, on-call about once every 5 weeks
Work with teens in a residential behavioral health program, providing individual, family, and group therapy. This role is great if you have an AZ mental health license and a master’s degree and want strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and a supportive clinical team.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
- Employer: Action Behavior Centers – ABA Therapy for Autism
- Location: 2080 W Southern Ave, Suite B10, Apache Junction, AZ 85120
- Type: Full-time
- Pay (based on education & ABA experience):
- High school/Associate: $19–$23.75/hour
- Bachelor’s: $21.50–$27.25/hour
- Master’s: $22.50–$28/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm (optional Saturdays)
Hands-on, play-based ABA work with kids ages 18 months–8 years. You get guaranteed full-time hours, raises every 6 months, paid training, strong health benefits, PTO, and clear growth paths into leadership or BCBA roles.
Travel Emergency Room Registered Nurse – ~$2,075/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Apache Junction, AZ (ER at a facility ~30 miles from Phoenix)
- Type: Travel RN contract
- Specialty: ED / Emergency Department
- Duration: 13 weeks, 36 hours/week, 12-hour day shifts
- Estimated Pay: $2,075 per week (based on posted bill rate; may vary)
Ideal if you want travel pay plus a small-town feel near Phoenix. Package includes day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, housing options, per diem, license reimbursement, and weekly pay.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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