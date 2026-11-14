Looking for a fun, friendly puppy to add to your family? These adoptable dogs in Anza, CA are full of love and ready for their forever homes.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix

Labrador Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $375

Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary

Location: Anza, CA

Sedona is a gorgeous, fluffy girl with a sandy coat and a bright, sweet personality. She’s confident, playful, and loves people, always ready to be part of the fun and make new friends.

For details on her vetting, training, and how to apply, please contact Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary directly.

👉 Meet Sedona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $375

Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary

Location: Anza, CA

Petrie is a happy little adventurer from the Land Before Time litter. She’s super friendly, playful, energetic, and social, with a curious mind and lots of puppy enthusiasm.

For full info on her care and adoption process, reach out to Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary.

👉 Meet Petrie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $375

Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary

Location: Anza, CA

Spike may have a tough name, but he’s all puppy sweetness. Another Land Before Time pup, he’s social, happy, curious, and full of puppy energy, eager to explore and play.

Contact Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary for details on his health, vaccines, and how to bring him home.

👉 Meet Spike and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $375

Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary

Location: Anza, CA

Ducky is a sweet, fun-loving girl who’s ready to “waddle” into your heart. She’s well socialized, playful, energetic, smart, and curious, always ready to explore and discover new things.

To learn more about Ducky and her adoption requirements, please contact Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary.

👉 Meet Ducky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler mix

Australian Cattle Dog / Blue Heeler mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with White

Black with White Adoption Fee: $375

Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary

Location: Anza, CA

Little Foot is a small pup with big potential. He’s friendly, outgoing, well socialized, playful, energetic, curious, and smart, with all the silly antics that make puppies such a joy.

For full adoption info and to see if he’s a match for your home, get in touch with Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary.

👉 Meet Little Foot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Anza, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful puppies. Share this with friends and family so these pups can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.