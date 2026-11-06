🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Anza

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Anza, CA? These adoptable dogs at Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary are waiting for loving homes.

Breed: Shepherd / Mixed Breed (medium "supermutt")

Shepherd / Mixed Breed (medium "supermutt") Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Color: Red/golden with black

Red/golden with black Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary

Personality: A bit reserved at first, but forms a deep bond once she trusts you and loves to stay close to “her” person.

Vega isn’t the run-up-to-everyone type, but if you want a meaningful one-on-one connection with your dog, she could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Vega and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Labrador Retriever mix

Great Pyrenees / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Male

Color: Sandy red/golden with white

Sandy red/golden with white Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary

Phone: (951) 515-4077

Personality: Big, fluffy, confident, playful, and very people‑friendly.

Barstow loves attention and making new friends. If you like social, happy pups, put this boy on your list.

👉 Meet Barstow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees mix

Great Pyrenees mix Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Male

Color: Sandy red/golden

Sandy red/golden Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary

Personality: Sweet, friendly, confident, playful, and very social.

Indio has a gorgeous fluffy coat and a big, bright personality to match. He enjoys meeting people and being part of the action.

👉 Meet Indio and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix

Labrador Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Male

Color: Tan/yellow/fawn

Tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary

Personality: Confident, outgoing, friendly, playful, and very people‑oriented.

Joshua is a big, fluffy, happy pup who loves to say hello and join in whatever fun is happening.

👉 Meet Joshua and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Labrador Retriever mix

Great Pyrenees / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Male

Color: Brown/chocolate with white, fluffy coat

Brown/chocolate with white, fluffy coat Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary

Personality: Confident, friendly, loves meeting new people, playful and fun‑loving.

Mojave has a big heart and a big personality, perfect for someone who wants a social, cuddly companion.

👉 Meet Mojave and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Great Pyrenees / Labrador Retriever mix

Great Pyrenees / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Male

Color: Sandy red/golden

Sandy red/golden Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary

Personality: Friendly, confident, social, and full of playful puppy energy.

Blythe is sweet and outgoing, with lots of potential to grow into a wonderful family dog.

👉 Meet Blythe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Maltese / Miniature Poodle mix

Maltese / Miniature Poodle mix Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Weight: About 35 lbs

About 35 lbs Color: White with black

White with black Adoption fee: $275

Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary

Personality: Playful, sweet, affectionate, and very cuddly; loves to follow his person and be a close companion.

Rodger is already neutered and ready to settle in as someone’s loyal best friend.

👉 Meet Rodger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd / Doberman Pinscher mix (with Lab and Husky in the mix)

German Shepherd / Doberman Pinscher mix (with Lab and Husky in the mix) Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Male

Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary

Personality: Playful, outgoing, smart, well‑socialized, and loves meeting people.

Hamm is one of the smaller pups from the “Toy Story” litter, with lots of learning and adventures ahead of him.

👉 Meet Hamm and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Male

Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary

Personality: Very friendly, outgoing, full of happy puppy energy; well‑socialized and does great with other dogs.

Oreo loves people and seems to think everyone he meets should be his new best friend.

👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Male

Color: Red/golden with white

Red/golden with white Adoption fee: $375

Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary

Personality: Very sweet, affectionate, outgoing, friendly, playful, and great with other dogs.

Fudge has a wiggly, happy terrier spirit and loves making new friends wherever he goes.

👉 Meet Fudge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Anza, CA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary (phone for Barstow and other pups: (951) 515-4077) or click through to the listings above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.