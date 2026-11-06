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Anza

🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Anza

8 days ago

Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Anza, CA? These adoptable dogs at Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary are waiting for loving homes.

Vega

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsXVk_1GoTbkm200
  • Breed: Shepherd / Mixed Breed (medium "supermutt")
  • Age: Young (about 1 year)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Red/golden with black
  • Adoption fee: $375
  • Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary
  • Personality: A bit reserved at first, but forms a deep bond once she trusts you and loves to stay close to “her” person.

Vega isn’t the run-up-to-everyone type, but if you want a meaningful one-on-one connection with your dog, she could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Vega and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Barstow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBrNn_1GoTbkm200
  • Breed: Great Pyrenees / Labrador Retriever mix
  • Age: Puppy
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Sandy red/golden with white
  • Adoption fee: $375
  • Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary
  • Phone: (951) 515-4077
  • Personality: Big, fluffy, confident, playful, and very people‑friendly.

Barstow loves attention and making new friends. If you like social, happy pups, put this boy on your list.
👉 Meet Barstow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Indio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQ3aX_1GoTbkm200
  • Breed: Great Pyrenees mix
  • Age: Puppy
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Sandy red/golden
  • Adoption fee: $375
  • Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary
  • Personality: Sweet, friendly, confident, playful, and very social.

Indio has a gorgeous fluffy coat and a big, bright personality to match. He enjoys meeting people and being part of the action.
👉 Meet Indio and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Joshua

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtSEH_1GoTbkm200
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix
  • Age: Puppy
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Tan/yellow/fawn
  • Adoption fee: $375
  • Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary
  • Personality: Confident, outgoing, friendly, playful, and very people‑oriented.

Joshua is a big, fluffy, happy pup who loves to say hello and join in whatever fun is happening.
👉 Meet Joshua and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Mojave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24elBp_1GoTbkm200
  • Breed: Great Pyrenees / Labrador Retriever mix
  • Age: Puppy
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown/chocolate with white, fluffy coat
  • Adoption fee: $375
  • Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary
  • Personality: Confident, friendly, loves meeting new people, playful and fun‑loving.

Mojave has a big heart and a big personality, perfect for someone who wants a social, cuddly companion.
👉 Meet Mojave and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Blythe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYeZX_1GoTbkm200
  • Breed: Great Pyrenees / Labrador Retriever mix
  • Age: Puppy
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Sandy red/golden
  • Adoption fee: $375
  • Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary
  • Personality: Friendly, confident, social, and full of playful puppy energy.

Blythe is sweet and outgoing, with lots of potential to grow into a wonderful family dog.
👉 Meet Blythe and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Rodger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nDSiQ_1GoTbkm200
  • Breed: Maltese / Miniature Poodle mix
  • Age: Adult (about 4 years)
  • Gender: Male
  • Weight: About 35 lbs
  • Color: White with black
  • Adoption fee: $275
  • Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary
  • Personality: Playful, sweet, affectionate, and very cuddly; loves to follow his person and be a close companion.

Rodger is already neutered and ready to settle in as someone’s loyal best friend.
👉 Meet Rodger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Hamm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYwVy_1GoTbkm200
  • Breed: German Shepherd / Doberman Pinscher mix (with Lab and Husky in the mix)
  • Age: Puppy
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
  • Adoption fee: $375
  • Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary
  • Personality: Playful, outgoing, smart, well‑socialized, and loves meeting people.

Hamm is one of the smaller pups from the “Toy Story” litter, with lots of learning and adventures ahead of him.
👉 Meet Hamm and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Oreo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JTmGH_1GoTbkm200
  • Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix
  • Age: Puppy
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Black with white
  • Adoption fee: $375
  • Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary
  • Personality: Very friendly, outgoing, full of happy puppy energy; well‑socialized and does great with other dogs.

Oreo loves people and seems to think everyone he meets should be his new best friend.
👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Fudge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16syfg_1GoTbkm200
  • Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix
  • Age: Puppy
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Red/golden with white
  • Adoption fee: $375
  • Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary
  • Personality: Very sweet, affectionate, outgoing, friendly, playful, and great with other dogs.

Fudge has a wiggly, happy terrier spirit and loves making new friends wherever he goes.
👉 Meet Fudge and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Anza, CA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary (phone for Barstow and other pups: (951) 515-4077) or click through to the listings above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

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