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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Anza
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Anza, CA? These adoptable dogs at Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary are waiting for loving homes.
Vega
- Breed: Shepherd / Mixed Breed (medium "supermutt")
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/golden with black
- Adoption fee: $375
- Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary
- Personality: A bit reserved at first, but forms a deep bond once she trusts you and loves to stay close to “her” person.
Vega isn’t the run-up-to-everyone type, but if you want a meaningful one-on-one connection with your dog, she could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Vega and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Barstow
- Breed: Great Pyrenees / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Puppy
- Gender: Male
- Color: Sandy red/golden with white
- Adoption fee: $375
- Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary
- Phone: (951) 515-4077
- Personality: Big, fluffy, confident, playful, and very people‑friendly.
Barstow loves attention and making new friends. If you like social, happy pups, put this boy on your list.
👉 Meet Barstow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Indio
- Breed: Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Puppy
- Gender: Male
- Color: Sandy red/golden
- Adoption fee: $375
- Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary
- Personality: Sweet, friendly, confident, playful, and very social.
Indio has a gorgeous fluffy coat and a big, bright personality to match. He enjoys meeting people and being part of the action.
👉 Meet Indio and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Joshua
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Puppy
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $375
- Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary
- Personality: Confident, outgoing, friendly, playful, and very people‑oriented.
Joshua is a big, fluffy, happy pup who loves to say hello and join in whatever fun is happening.
👉 Meet Joshua and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mojave
- Breed: Great Pyrenees / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Puppy
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/chocolate with white, fluffy coat
- Adoption fee: $375
- Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary
- Personality: Confident, friendly, loves meeting new people, playful and fun‑loving.
Mojave has a big heart and a big personality, perfect for someone who wants a social, cuddly companion.
👉 Meet Mojave and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blythe
- Breed: Great Pyrenees / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Puppy
- Gender: Male
- Color: Sandy red/golden
- Adoption fee: $375
- Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary
- Personality: Friendly, confident, social, and full of playful puppy energy.
Blythe is sweet and outgoing, with lots of potential to grow into a wonderful family dog.
👉 Meet Blythe and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rodger
- Breed: Maltese / Miniature Poodle mix
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 35 lbs
- Color: White with black
- Adoption fee: $275
- Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary
- Personality: Playful, sweet, affectionate, and very cuddly; loves to follow his person and be a close companion.
Rodger is already neutered and ready to settle in as someone’s loyal best friend.
👉 Meet Rodger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hamm
- Breed: German Shepherd / Doberman Pinscher mix (with Lab and Husky in the mix)
- Age: Puppy
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption fee: $375
- Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary
- Personality: Playful, outgoing, smart, well‑socialized, and loves meeting people.
Hamm is one of the smaller pups from the “Toy Story” litter, with lots of learning and adventures ahead of him.
👉 Meet Hamm and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oreo
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: Puppy
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $375
- Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary
- Personality: Very friendly, outgoing, full of happy puppy energy; well‑socialized and does great with other dogs.
Oreo loves people and seems to think everyone he meets should be his new best friend.
👉 Meet Oreo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fudge
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: Puppy
- Gender: Male
- Color: Red/golden with white
- Adoption fee: $375
- Shelter: Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary
- Personality: Very sweet, affectionate, outgoing, friendly, playful, and great with other dogs.
Fudge has a wiggly, happy terrier spirit and loves making new friends wherever he goes.
👉 Meet Fudge and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Anza, CA and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Hope Ranch Animal Sanctuary (phone for Barstow and other pups: (951) 515-4077) or click through to the listings above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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