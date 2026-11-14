Antioch schools are hiring and investing in long-term staff right now. If you’re looking to teach close to home, these roles offer steady hours and clear support from Antioch CCSD 34.

Employer: Antioch Community Consolidated School District 34

Antioch Community Consolidated School District 34 Location: Antioch, IL

Type: Full-time

Starting salary: $51,000

Teach PE while building healthy habits and school spirit. You’ll use tech in your lessons, work closely with a grade-level team, and have chances to grow through committees and professional development.

Employer: Antioch Community Consolidated School District 34

Antioch Community Consolidated School District 34 Location: Antioch, IL

Type: Full-time

Starting salary: $51,000

Lead social science classes that support both academics and social-emotional growth. This role comes with TRS contributions, health and dental insurance, sick/personal days, and regular PD and data team meetings.

Employer: Antioch Community Consolidated School District 34

Antioch Community Consolidated School District 34 Location: Antioch, IL

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $165 per day + benefits

Great if you want classroom experience without your own roster. You’ll follow the building schedule on student attendance days, get a duty-free lunch, and may rotate between schools as needed.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, check the details, and apply soon so your resume is near the top of the pile.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.