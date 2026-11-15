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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Antioch — Bikes, Crafts & More
There are some nice free items up for grabs around Antioch right now, from bikes to craft supplies. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly.
Pair Mountain Bikes & Basketball Hoop
Item: Two yellow mountain bikes and a basketball hoop
Details:
- Two matching yellow mountain bikes
- Includes a basketball hoop
- All items are free
Location: Aviano, Antioch, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Quilt Fabric Scraps for Crazy or Crumb Quilting
Item: Large collection of assorted quilt fabric scraps
Details:
- Mixed fabric scraps in many colors and patterns
- Great for crazy quilting, crumb quilting, or small sewing projects
- Good for crafters who like to reuse and patchwork
Location: Witherow, Antioch, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Assorted Crafting Materials (Cricut & Siser)
Item: Crafting materials for Cricut & Siser
Details:
- Assorted crafting supplies
- Includes rolls of paper and decorative sheets
- Includes iron-on and vinyl materials
- Ideal for Cricut/Siser cutting machines and DIY projects
Location: Rockspring Way, Antioch, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Mixed Clothing Lot (Already Given Away)
Status: The poster has updated that this has been given away.
Original details (for reference):
- Bag of mixed clothing, sizes medium to XL
- Included flannel shirts, dresses, and bodysuits
- Described as in really good condition
- Poster was willing to drop off
Location: Prewett Ranch, Antioch, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Antioch tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.