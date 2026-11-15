There are some nice free items up for grabs around Antioch right now, from bikes to craft supplies. If you see something you like, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Two yellow mountain bikes and a basketball hoop

Details:

Two matching yellow mountain bikes

Includes a basketball hoop

All items are free

Location: Aviano, Antioch, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Large collection of assorted quilt fabric scraps

Details:

Mixed fabric scraps in many colors and patterns

Great for crazy quilting , crumb quilting , or small sewing projects

, , or small sewing projects Good for crafters who like to reuse and patchwork

Location: Witherow, Antioch, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Crafting materials for Cricut & Siser

Details:

Assorted crafting supplies

Includes rolls of paper and decorative sheets

and Includes iron-on and vinyl materials

and materials Ideal for Cricut/Siser cutting machines and DIY projects

Location: Rockspring Way, Antioch, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Status: The poster has updated that this has been given away.

Original details (for reference):

Bag of mixed clothing , sizes medium to XL

, sizes Included flannel shirts, dresses, and bodysuits

Described as in really good condition

Poster was willing to drop off

Location: Prewett Ranch, Antioch, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Antioch tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.