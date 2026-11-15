Antioch’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level patient support to physician roles. Here are a few solid picks hiring now in Antioch, CA.

Employer: Delta Medical Pharmacy Antioch

Delta Medical Pharmacy Antioch Location: Antioch, CA (in person)

(in person) Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour

Hours: 16–24 hours per week

Type: Part-time

Support pharmacists with prescriptions, data entry, and patient service in a local community pharmacy. Good fit if you’re a Certified Pharmacy Technician who likes detail work and helping patients face to face; Spanish is a plus.

Employer: Building Connections Behavioral Health

Location: Antioch, CA (clinic-based)

(clinic-based) Pay: $22 – $27 per hour (based on experience, certification, education)

(based on experience, certification, education) Hours: Weekdays, 12:30 pm – 6:00 pm (part-time, potential for full-time)

Weekdays, (part-time, potential for full-time) Type: Part-time

Work 1:1 with kids and young adults (0–21) using ABA to build communication, social, and life skills. Offers paid RBT training, BCBA supervision, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and bonuses if you reach 30+ hours per week.

Employer: The Permanente Medical Group, Inc. (TPMG)

Location: Antioch, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Requirements: Board certified or board eligible in OB/GYN

OB/GYN role with a physician-led group focused on work–life balance and strong practice support (no RVUs, AI-based charting, robust EMR). Includes a comprehensive benefits package, potential interest-free home loan up to $250,000, relocation assistance up to $10,000, pension and 401(k), and shareholder track.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—good local roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.