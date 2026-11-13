A 2-year-old neutered German Shepherd named Chase (A156151) is available for adoption at Antioch Animal Services, 300 L Street, Antioch, CA. Staff report that Chase is smart, eager to learn, has good leash manners, and will do best with someone who can provide consistent training and guidance. The shelter is open for meet-and-greets Tuesday–Saturday, 10 AM–5 PM.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Antioch Friends of Animal Services