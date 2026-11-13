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Antioch
Friendly 4-year-old dog Ripley available for adoption
11 days ago
Ripley, a 4-year-old male dog who is friendly, well-mannered, and dog-social, is available for adoption at Antioch Animal Services, 300 L St., Antioch, CA. The shelter is open Tuesday–Saturday, 10 AM–5 PM, and no appointment is needed to meet him.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Antioch Friends of Animal Services
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