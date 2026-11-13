There will be a campus clean-up at Antioch High and Antioch Middle Schools on Saturday, November 14 from 9 a.m.–noon. The high school is at 700 West 18th St and the middle school is at 1500 D St.

Neighbors are invited to help clear flower beds, pick up trash, sweep halls, and power wash. Gloves, trash bags, and lunch are provided. People may bring leaf blowers, power washers, or other tools. A QR code on the flyer has sign-up information.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Antioch