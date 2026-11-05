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Antioch
Holiday Delites Parade set for Dec. 5 in Antioch
7 days ago
The Holiday Delites Parade will bring a nighttime holiday celebration to Downtown Antioch on Saturday, December 5, 2026. Families can enjoy festive caroling, kids’ crafts, a visit from Santa Claus, and a countdown to the community Christmas tree lighting.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Antioch Recreation Department
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