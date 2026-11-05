Crowley elected governor; Alfonso to Ccongress

ANTIGO — Voters in Antigo and across Wisconsin headed to the polls Tuesday for the 2026 midterm elections, weighing in on races that will shape representation at the local, state and federal levels. In Langlade County, voters joined communities throughout the entire state in casting ballots on candidates and issues, while statewide results brought changes to Wisconsin’s political landscape.

Langlade CountyLanglade County residents will see familiar faces when it comes to the positions of sheriff, clerk of courts and coroner with each race going uncontested. Tina Wild will continue her position as clerk of courts where racked up a total of 7,752 votes. Coroner Larry Shadick will continue in the position, having been with it for over 24 years. Shadick received 7,699 total. Newly elected Sheriff Dan Bauknecht tallied 7,709 votes. Bauknecht is taking over for current Sheriff Mark Westen, who has been in the position for over nine years.

Wild said she would like to extend her sincerest appreciation and wanted to thank everyone who took the time to vote on Tuesday.

“I am truly grateful for the support and I am honored to have the opportunity to serve another four-year term as Langlade County Clerk of Court,” she told the ADJ.

Wild explained that she genuinely enjoys her position and takes pride in her work and team on a daily basis.

“Being able to serve this community is something I value and I never lose sight of the privilege it is to do so,” she said. “I look forward to continuing to serve our community with utmost dedication and integrity. Thank you again for your continued trust and support.”

Bauknecht thanked the community who voted for him.

“Your encouragement, support, and belief in me have been incredibly meaningful and I’m honored to have earned your trust,” he said. “We have an amazing team of dedicated professionals serving our communities every day.

“From our patrol deputies out in the field, to our dispatchers who are the front line of every response, to our Emergency Management Director who coordinates so much behind the scenes, our administrative staff who pulls it together for us all, and our hardworking corrections officers who keep our facility safe and secure, each plays a vital role.”

Bauknecht said he is both blessed and grateful to work alongside “this incredible group of people.”

“Any success we celebrate today belongs to all of us,” he said. “I would be remiss if I didn’t pause and recognize Sheriff Westen for his leadership and mentorship throughout the past 28 years for me and 34 years as a whole.

“I have been fortunate to learn from someone who leads with integrity, professionalism, and a deep commitment to public service. He has set the bar incredibly high and leaves behind a legacy that will be felt for years to come.”

Bauknecht thanked Westen for not only his guidance, but friendship, guidance and unwavering dedication.

“Thank you for your commitment, professionalism and unwavering dedication to the people we serve,” he said. “I couldn’t be more proud to be part of this team. Time to get to work!”

State

David Crowley will be Wisconsin’s first African American governor. Crowley, a 40-year-old Democrat from Milwaukee, took on Minocqua native Tom Tiffany, 68. In Langlade County, Crowley received 3,033 votes, while Tiffany tallied 5,798.

Throughout Crowley’s acceptance speech, his main focus was the theme of unity.

“I’d rather be a governor for all of us and tonight that includes everyone who didn’t vote for me,” he said in his speech. “I want you to know that I’m going to listen to you, that I’m going to work for you and I hope to earn your trust the best way I know how.

“Let’s be the state where elections make us better, not bitter. Where we stop asking where an idea came from and instead ask where will it take us. People who together will win, not Democrats, not Republicans, but people, ya’ll. And I learned that people beat money and power each and every single day.”

Tiffany conceded to Crowley during his speech Tuesday evening.

“While tonight was not the outcome we had hoped for, I am incredibly grateful to the Wisconsinites who supported our campaign,” he said during his speech. “I congratulate David Crowley on his victory. We both care deeply about Wisconsin and I wish him and his family the very best as he prepares to serve as our next governor.”

Tiffany also wanted to thank his wife, daughters and family.

“I could not have done this without you,” he said. “The issues we fought for remain just as important: lower property taxes, affordable utility rates, protecting our farmland and restoring accountability in state government. My love for Wisconsin and belief in its future will never change.”

In the race for the state’s 35th Assembly District, incumbent Republican Calvin Callahan will be serving his fourth term. He beat Democratic candidate Elizabeth McCrank. The 35th District serves both Langlade and Lincoln counties. In Langlade County, Callahan received 5,733, while McCrank earned 3,015.

McCrank told the ADJ she is grateful to everyone who supported and helped with her campaign.

“I believe true democracy requires that the people have real choices and I committed myself to offering them that choice,” she said. “And offering people choices means respecting those choices when they are made. I congratulate my opponent, Calvin Callahan, and wish for all of us in the 35th Assembly District.”

Callahan said he’s grateful to the people of the northwoods for trusting him to bring their voices to Madison.

“This race was about affordability, lower taxes, lower utility bills, and lower health care costs,” he said. “Families here work hard, and they deserve a representative who has delivered and will keep fighting to keep more of their money in their pocket. Tonight’s win is their win.”

Michael Alfonso will be taking over for Tiffany, the current 7th Congressional District representative. Alfonso, who will be the youngest member of Congress at age 26, took down Democratic Candidate Fred Clark, Bayfield. In Langlade County, Alfonso received 5,570 votes, while Clark tallied 3,192.

Alfonso said he is deeply humbled that the voters in the Seventh District, put their trust in him.

“I am proud to be your next Congressman and I thank Fred Clark for a hard-fought race,” he said. “I am going to Congress with one priority: you.”

Alfosno said he wants to put more money in Wiscosinites’ pockets and ensure that young people can afford to live the American dream in the Seventh District.

“That means earning a good living, buying a home, raising a family and putting down roots in the northwoods and the communities that raised them,” he said. “I want the next generation to build their future here, in a place they still recognize.

“I want a WI-7 that values faith and protects the right to worship. That respects the sanctity of life. That recognizes biological reality and protects young girls in their sports and their locker rooms. And that defends your second amendment right to protect yourself and your family.

“I will take the values of faith, family and freedom to congress. Tonight we won because we made the case for a district where our kids can afford to stay and where our values stay with them.”

Clark spoke by stating he would have loved the opportunity to represent the seventh district in Washington D.C. next year. After the AP and New York Times called the election, he called Alfonso and left a message.

“Michael has a long row to hoe and a lot of work to do,” Clark said. “I wish him well and we can all hold him and his campaign to account to deliver to the people of northern Wisconsin.”

Clark said there was a lot to celebrate Tuesday night and the people who worked for his campaign have a right to be disappointed “for a day, then it’s time to get back to work.”

We didn’t pull out the win tonight with the most number of votes,” he said. “I know what this campaign built because I heard it every single day out in the field from the voters. We built a campaign around enthusiasm, around ethics, around stability and around the kind of representation that people deserve and should expect. Setting that bar where we did, set the bar for the new member of congress that is going to represent the region.”

Clark explained that the campaign, supporters and volunteers did something more over the last 13 months.

“We helped build upon, expand and strengthen a coalition and a network of politically active, motivated, organized people throughout northern Wisconsin and that does not go away,” he said. “In fact, what we’ve helped build — with all of your help, all the county parties, the indivisible groups and 57 different other organizations within the 26 counties of the seventh district — are all all out there and tied together in a stronger way.

“We’ve helped build relationships. We’ve helped strengthen the opportunity to address local issues. There’s a strength in power in northern Wisconsin right now that will only stop if we stop investing in it. We can’t let that happen.”