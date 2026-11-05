Nelson sentenced to four years prison in Marinette County

MARINETTE, Wis. — A 47-year-old Bryant man who is facing drug charges in Langlade County was sentenced to four years prison in Marinette County Circuit Court Monday afternoon.

Thomas R. Nelson was sentenced to four years prison followed by six years extended supervision for a second and subsequent offense felony of manufacturing/delivering cocaine more than 15 grams but less than 40. According to court records, the sentence is to run consecutively with any other sentence. He will receive credit for nine days served and may be eligible for the Earned Release Program only after serving at least two years in prison.

Court records state that conditions of Nelson’s extended supervision include: must maintain absolute sobriety meaning no possession or consumption of alcohol; cannot have controlled substances without a valid prescription; no THC products, even if it’s legal in the jurisdiction; no presence in any bars, taverns, dispensaries or any business whose primary purpose is the sale of alcohol or THC; no contact with known drug users/sellers except in a Department of Corrections approved treatment setting; must complete any assessments, counseling and follow through as directed by agent and obtain and maintain full-time employment.

The court ordered $1,450 in buy-money restitution to be taken from bond on deposit, with any remaining balance returned to the person who posted it.

Recently, in Langlade County Circuit Court, Nelson entered not guilty pleas for multiple drug related charges. He faces felony counts of possession with the intent to deliver fentanyl more than 10 grams but less than 50 grams; possession with the intent to deliver cocaine more than five grams but less than 15 grams and possession with the intent to deliver THC more than 200 grams but less than 1,000 grams and is a second and subsequent offense.

According to the criminal complaint, Langlade County Sheriff’s deputies carried out a search with a warrant in the Town of Polar. The search was conducted in tandem with a lengthy investigation occurring in Marinette County where a myriad of controlled buys were conducted with Nelson supplying the controlled substances that included cocaine and THC.

During the search, the criminal complaint stated that numerous items were found including THC gummies and a green leafy substance that tested for the presence of THC in the east bedroom. In the same bedroom, a total of 37 plastic bags and jars were located of various amounts and many had written labels on them with the product name and weight.

It was determined the total weight of the “green leafy substance found in this bedroom was 1,342.3 grams, as well as drug paraphernalia and a black scale,” the complaint stated.

In the north bedroom, a bag with a white powder residue, a metal grinder with the same residue and a multi-colored rubber smoking pipe with a green leafy residue substance with a bag of the same were found, the complaint said.

“Multiple bags of a white powdered substance was found in an upright safe,” the complaint stated. “A detective sergeant later tested a sample of the substance … which yielded a positive result for the presence of cocaine.

“... also tested a sample of the white powdery substance … which yielded a positive result for fentanyl.

“... weighed the bags containing the substance. One weighed 14.71 grams, a second weighed 5.6 grams and one was mostly residue. A glass smoking pipe was also found in the safe.”

Recently in Waupaca County Circuit Court, Nelson was found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of possession/illegally obtaining prescription. A felony count of bail jumping is dismissed by read in as part of the case. Waupaca County Circuit court ordered Nelson to pay a $100 fine, plus court costs, for a total of $579.

Nelson is scheduled to be in Langlade County Circuit Court Dec. 7 at 10:15 a.m. for a scheduling conference.