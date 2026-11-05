Mr. 300: Robrecht knocks down first perfect game

ANTIGO — What does it take to record a perfect game in bowling?

Well, it’s 10 consecutive frames with 12 trips on the approach where a sphere churns its way 62’, 10.3” to the back of the pin deck culminating with the scattering of 300 pins.

For some it happens multiple times. For others, they never see that dream come to fruition.

On Tuesday, Tim Robrecht watched the final skittles fall on Lane 4, marking the long-time kegler’s first ever 300 game.

Yes, there was a moment of disbelief before jubilation took over. Some might say he was momentarily speechless. Either way, Robrecht made his mark on the leaderboard as the anchor for Held’s Bar in the Elk’s and Friends five-person league.

If that wasn’t enough excitement for the evening, Robrecht also marked the first 300 game of the season at Northstar Lanes, a mere eight-weeks in.

Robrecht kicked off the night with games of 201 and 197 before finishing off with perfection for a 698 series.