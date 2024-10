Tree Toppers October meeting is a Halloween party

The Tree Toppers 4-H club held a meeting Oct. 14. Everyone was dressed up in unique and fun costumes for the club’s Halloween party.

They started the night by playing a game of telephone, where the club split into three groups and shared facts about themselves which slowly got more obscure throughout the circle.

They then proceeded with the raffle, brought by Harper Fiedler and won by Aiden Schmidt. Shortly after the raffle, they proceeded to talk about the money they had raised previously at the cemetery tours.

In total, the club raised $140, and they decided on splitting those funds to both the Langlade County Historical Society and the Antigo Community Theatre. Not only did the club go through with that fundraising, but they also had donated $200 plus already bought food from different members to the food pantry.

They then decided to hand out thank yous and happy birthdays. Plus, a few members had gone up in front of everybody, and shared an experience at a 4-H activity that they had enjoyed. One member, Violet Matuszewski, shared that she liked seeing Mr. Bones the skeleton.

After everyone wrapped up their short stories, the meeting concluded and the halloween festivities commenced. There was a costume contest split into different age groups, with games, candy, snacks, and various other prizes.