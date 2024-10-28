Open in App
    • Antigo Daily Journal

    County to consider amending tax delinquent land ordinance

    By DANNY SPATCHEK,

    2 days ago

    ANTIGO — At a meeting last week, the Langlade County Board’s Administrative and Finance Committee discussed amending county ordinance 3.02 related to the sale of tax delinquent land.

    Adopting the amendment would move the county into compliance with Act 207, which Governor Tony Evers signed into law following a 2023 U.S. Supreme Court’s decision.

    According to an article on the subject published by Wisconsin County Association (WCA) attorneys Andy Phillips and Matt Thome, the decision held that “a county’s retention of excess surplus (i.e., the difference between the sale price and the amount the former property owner owed in back taxes, interest, penalties, etc.) amounted to an unconstitutional ‘taking’ of the former owner’s property.”

    According to Langlade County Corporate Counsel Robin Stowe, the amended ordinance will need to capture both “the right of repurchase by a former owner, and then how we deal with net proceeds of sale.”

    “Over the past two years, the process for selling tax deed property has changed dramatically based upon new state legislation (Acts 216 & 207) and a U.S. Supreme Court decision,” Stowe explained in an email. “One of these changes is the right of the former owner to repurchase the property after the County took a tax deed by paying the delinquency, plus interest and penalties. The revised ordinance that I was referencing was to not only reflect this right in our ordinance but to include a deadline for submitting that request, because we can’t wait forever to sell tax deed properties as we want to get the property back on the tax roll as soon as possible.”

    Stowe wrote that according to Wisconsin State Statute 74.57, once a property is more than three years delinquent, the county can acquire properties by taking their tax deeds.

    “If you don’t pay all your property taxes in full each year after Aug. 31, the County issues the landowner a ‘tax certificate’ and if we still hold that tax certificate two years later (total of three years delinquent on that tax certificate) then we can apply for a tax deed,” he wrote. “The property owner gets one last chance to pay up after receiving the notice of application for tax deed.”

    Though the owner would have the right to repurchase the property, the amended ordinance would also require him or her to submit a request to do so within 90 days of the county’s acquisition of the land.

    “Another one of the recent changes is that by allowing a former owner to repurchase their property, this is on the condition that you first satisfy all the former liens and judgments that were filed against the property (i.e., mortgage, liens, etc.),” Stowe wrote. “We don’t allow landowners to financially benefit from not paying their taxes. If they had a mortgage on the property, then they need to settle up with the bank before they can buy the property back from us.”

    The Administrative and Finance Committee would also be able to consider the condition of a property when selling a tax deed property.

    “The sale of tax deed property has two phases or steps. At the first step, the County advertises the property at an ‘appraised value’ which can be set by the Committee. We cannot sell the property for less than that amount. If the property doesn’t sell at Phase 1, then the County re-advertises the property and can entertain any offers (but obviously — we want to get back at least our costs — delinquency). The revised ordinance allows the Committee to take into consideration the condition of the property when setting the appraised value, because most tax deed properties have issues that need to be fixed — and we require the buyers to fix it under the terms of a ‘development agreement.’ Prior to this ordinance change, we were using the assessed value on the tax bill and problem properties [were] over-assessed,” Stowe wrote.

    According to Langlade County Treasurer Tammy Wilhelm, so far in 2024, the county has taken six properties due to tax delinquency.

    County Board Chairman Ben Pierce indicated the amendment will be discussed at the next Administrative and Finance Committee meeting, scheduled for Nov. 18 at 4 p.m.

