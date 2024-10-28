Campers destroyed by fires in Polar

POLAR — Two campers burned down at a property on Polar Road midafternoon last Saturday, Oct. 19, according to Alex Hafner, Chief of the Town of Antigo Volunteer Fire Department, which responded to the fire first.

Both campers, which Hafner described as possibly an RV and pop-up camper, were total losses.

“At 3:30 p.m., we were paged for two campers fully engulfed 40 feet away from barns,” Hafner said. “Animals were in the barns. Upon arrival, we had the fire knocked down within minutes and began overhaul operations. We stayed on scene for maybe an hour doing mop up. The barns were saved and all the animals are OK.”

No one was in either of the campers when they started on fire, and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“All calls are under investigation until deemed otherwise by the Langlade County investigation unit,” Hafner said, “and I have not received word that they released how it started yet.”

Dispatcher notes about the blaze described flames as high as 20 and even 30 feet in the air, but Hafner said when he arrived, they were roughly 10 or 15 feet high.

“Those types of fires, they are dangerous, but in this situation, they were far enough away from the barn, far enough away from the home that we were able to quickly suppress them without incident with the barns, the animals, or the home,” he said.

A total of seven units from the Town of Antigo, Town of Norwood, and Rural Fire Control responded to the incident.

Dispatcher notes also mentioned “40 gallons of gas on one camper,” but Hafner said he and other firefighters did not notice gas at the actual scene.

“We never found any traces of gas or a gas can,” he said. “But that doesn’t mean that it wasn’t there. But my official statement is we never found anything to do with a gas can or gasoline.”