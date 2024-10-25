Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Antigo Daily Journal

    DHS encourages Wisconsinites to Take Action to Prevent Childhood Lead Poisoning

    By CONTRIBUTED,

    1 days ago

    During National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week (Oct. 20-26), the Langlade County Health Department is encouraging all residents take steps to prevent and detect childhood lead exposure by getting the facts, helping children get tested for lead exposure, and checking homes for lead hazards.

    “There is no safe level of lead,” said Jean Turunen, Public Health Nurse. “This week serves as a reminder to families to be aware of lead hazards, and to make sure all children are tested.”

    Earlier this year, DHS issued updated lead testing recommendations, calling for all children to be tested for exposure to lead at ages 1 and 2. Children between 3 and 5 years old who have not been previously tested should also undergo screening for lead poisoning. Wisconsin communities with high rates of lead exposure due to the age of housing or other lead hazards may have additional testing recommendations.

    Testing has started to increase following historic lows during the pandemic, but there may be many more children with lead poisoning who have not been identified. In 2023, only 40% of one- and two-year-olds in Wisconsin received a blood lead test. Over the past decade, nearly 27,000 Wisconsin children under the age of 6 have been poisoned by lead.

    “Children younger than six are particularly vulnerable to lead exposure because their bodies are still developing and growing rapidly,” said Brian Weaver, DHS Lead Policy Advisor. “No amount of lead exposure is safe for a child. Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to affect a child’s IQ, ability to pay attention, and speech development. It is important for everyone to understand the risks of lead exposure and actions they can take to help put an end to childhood lead poisoning in Wisconsin.”

    Lead can be found in many places in a child’s environment. The primary source of exposure for children is from cracked or chipped lead-based paint, which was used inside and outside many homes built before 1978. Children are most often exposed by swallowing or breathing in dust created by deteriorating paint as they crawl, play, or put their hands or other objects that may be contaminated with lead dust into their mouths. Other common sources of lead exposure include drinking water and soil that becomes contaminated with lead that is then ingested.

    Any child can be lead poisoned, but not all children are at the same risk. Children who live in households at or below the federal poverty level and those who live in housing built before 1978 are at the greatest risk of lead exposure.

    DHS encourages parents and caregivers to take action:

    • Get the facts: Lead is still a problem in many communities. Learn about lead exposure, lead hazards, and how to protect families and communities on the Lead-Safe Wisconsin web page.

    • Get children tested: A blood test is the only way to find out if a child has lead poisoning. DHS recommends that children receive a blood lead test at age one and age two, and between ages three and five if they have not been previously tested.

    • Get homes tested: Minimize the risk of lead exposure by hiring a certified professional to test homes built before 1978. Contact the local health department or water utility company to find out about testing water. Renters should ask landlords to have homes or apartments tested.

    Find information about protecting families and communities from lead exposure and lead-safe homes on the Lead-Safe Wisconsin web page. Learn about resources available to fix lead hazards on the Find Funding Opportunities to Fix Lead Hazards webpage.

    Related Search

    Childhood lead poisoningLead exposure preventionWisconsin health concernsLead in housingPublic health nurseBrian Weaver

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group25 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 18 Months for PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia8 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria11 hours ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza1 day ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern10 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    As early voting begins in Arizona, local elections officials detail security steps
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA10 hours ago
    DeSoto County Body Found; Mother Believes it Could Be Her Missing Son
    Mississippi News Group12 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy