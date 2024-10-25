Open in App
    • Antigo Daily Journal

    Local businesses to match Salvation Army donations at Christmas play

    By SUBMITTED BY NICK SALM,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w0wvP_0wLSVxjg00

    ANTIGO — Six local businesses have joined forces to encourage families to enjoy Antigo Community Theatre’s (ACT) Christmas play, “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” and bring donations for the Salvation Army Kickoff Campaign.

    The play will run for two weekends, Nov. 2, 7, 8, and 9 at 7:30 p.m., along with the only matinee on Nov. 3 at 2 p.m., all at the Volm Theater, 1900 10th Ave.

    The six businesses not only invite everyone to the play, they are also matching up to $2,750 of donations made to kick off the 2024 Kettle Campaign. The local businesses matching donations recognize the importance of Salvation Army funds, helping local families with emergency needs. They encourage everyone to come to the play prepared to help them support the Salvation Army. Those making donations of $25 or more will not only have donations matched, they will also receive the 2024 edition of the “I Earned a Bucket Pass” button.

    Many local Salvation Army donors collect the unique buttons each year and remember that the button campaign originated in Langlade County. The first local business to match donations was Lakeside Pharmacy and Grocery, in the photo’s background.

    Local Salvation Army Director Cavan Kelly is carrying on the tradition established by his father Bill Kelly who was the first rural county volunteer coordinator to reach the goal of $100,000 for local needs. Kelly’s goal for 2024 is to again reach the $100,000 goal for local needs and is asking everyone to not only make donations, but to sign up to ring the bell at local stores beginning in late November.

