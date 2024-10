ACT's 'The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon' opens Nov. 1

The Antigo Community Theatre will present “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” on Friday, Nov. 1 at the Volm Theater at 7:30 p.m.

This comedic play, written by Don Zolidis, is his tribute to all the rom-com movies that show up in July and continue all the way through Christmas and beyond. Christmas: a time for magic.

A time for the traditions we cherish. A time to watch as many original TV movies as a human being can possibly endure. But now with “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon,” you can enjoy the sugar rush of six Christmas movies all at once. Welcome to Hopewood Falls, Vermont, where singles in adorable sweaters converge to look for love.

Director Molly Gums said, “This is the perfect time to present this hilarious play to kick off the holiday season.” This edgy, delightful play will run for two weekends, Nov. 2, 7, 8, and 9 at 7:30 p.m., along with the only matinee on Nov. 3 at 2 p.m., all at the Volm Theater, 1900 10th Ave.

ACT is teaming up with the Salvation Army, as they will provide refreshments for the show during intermission to kick off the 2024 Kettle Campaign. Donors to Salvation Army during performances will not only receive the “I Earned a Bucket Pass” buttons, they will see their donations matched.

Local businesses, including Integrity Realty, Wolf River Realty, Draeger Propane, Wagner Oil, and Bolen Realty will be matching up to $2,250 of donations. They encourage everyone to come to the Christmas play prepared to help Salvation Army meet local needs by having donations doubled.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students and are available at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased at Neve’s Floors to Go, Furniture & Mattress, (710 5th Ave.). For more information call 715-350-1683 or email actantigo@gmail.com.

Grab a hot chocolate and your family and friends to attend ACT’s wildly entertaining parody of holiday rom-coms.