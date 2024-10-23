Local Democratic party working to drum up supporters

ANTIGO — Despite traditionally being at a disadvantage in the area, volunteers with the Democratic Party of Langlade County (DPLC) have been working to ensure their voters get out to vote Nov. 5.

Or, if not on Election Day, prior to it.

Early voting, or in person absentee voting, began yesterday across Wisconsin, a fact DPLC head Moira Scupien has made sure to put those she has approached in mind of.

“That’s one thing we’re pushing: we’re pushing a lot of people to vote early and not to wait,” Scupien said.

She suggested that some locals have shown wariness to put out yard signs declaring their support for democrats in such a traditionally-red county. Roseann Hoffman, a local who said she has traditionally voted Republican, however, posted a “Republicans for Harris/Walz” sign about a half mile west of Polar on Highway 64.

While she said she was adverse to voting for democrats in the past due to her feeling that they stood for handouts and entitlements, she feels Republicans today are “seeking more handouts and entitlements than anyone” and “spreading fear, lies, drama, and hate.”

“I know I can’t be the only Langlade Republican who feels this way,” Hoffman said. “If I give support to just one other person, I feel my sign was worth it. We can’t all be blinded by the racism and conspiracy theory fears being spread. We are all of one country, we are neighbors, we have to have more in common than uncommon. I may find it hard to vote for Harris but, I know I can not vote for Trump.”

Scupien said that because of Kamala Harris’ entrance into the race, the amount of county residents supporting the Democratic ticket could prove surprising.

“I see immense enthusiasm,” Scupien said. “Even though they’re afraid to put out yard signs, I have had more phone calls, I have had more people contacting me…since Kamala’s name is on the ticket, people in Langlade County have come out of the woodwork. We have registered people that have never voted before. I’ve seen a big uptick. I’ve been doing this a while, and it’s almost at the level of Obama, and Obama won Langlade County if you look back on the records. Not by much, but he did win Langlade County.”

She said she and other volunteers have also been involved in relatively extensive canvassing.

“We’ve put out close to 200 signs,” she said. “You may not believe it because the other side of course has thousands of signs. But we have put out 200 Harris signs alone in the county. I feel like there has been a lot of energy on our side. We may not have a lot of money, but we do have boots on the ground.”