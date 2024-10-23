Mayor recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

ANTIGO — Thursday morning, Mayor Tom Bauknecht signed a proclamation at AVAIL recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Tasha Barber, the executive director at AVAIL, said the morning was a valuable time to discuss the organization’s work in the city.

“We engaged in conversation regarding the proclamation and we discussed the services AVAIL Inc. offers to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault,” Barber said. “It was a pleasure getting to meet Mayor Bauknecht and we truly appreciate him helping us educate our community and spread domestic violence awareness.”

Barber said from Oct. 1, 2023 until Sept. 30, 2024, AVAIL has assisted 502 individuals who have experienced domestic violence, which the organization is spreading awareness about at the Antigo Public Library through a glass case display featuring 502 purple clothes pins.

AVAIL offers emergency shelter to men, women, and children displaced due to abuse. An advocate is always on call to assist victims. Those experiencing domestic abuse can call their 24 hour crisis line at 715-623-5767, or text 715-219-4609.