Soft opening held for new Humane Society addition

ANTIGO — Volunteers with the Langlade County Humane Society celebrated a soft grand opening of the organization’s new addition Thursday evening.

Construction on the new wing began in July 2023 and added a multipurpose room, medical room, and nine indoor kennels to the facility.

The indoor kennel room in particular features in-floor heating that also will warm kennels outside the shelter, as well as a guillotine-style door that will enable staff to clean the enclosures more quickly, according to Humane Society Board President Robert Zoretich.

“The plan is that these will be the nine most adoptable dogs at the time and we’ll still be using the rest of the facility, but we’ll move them over there because that will be easiest to show them and get people to see them there, especially in the winter,” Zoretich said.

“And we have see-through glass too so we can see into the kennels, but the dogs can’t see us.”

One portion of the new wing also includes an indoor dog washing station, which Zoretich said is “as good as would be used at a grooming salon station.”

The entire addition cost approximately $700,000, and was paid for by a number of community donations, including several six-digit sums individuals bequeathed through their wills for the cause.

“We would like to invite all the donors and the mayor and actually have a ceremony for a grand opening, so we’ll try to plan that,” he said.

Zoretich himself was recognized at the onset of the gathering, when James Engmann, a past vice president of the Humane Society, presented him with a plaque purchased privately by board members recognizing his role in pushing the project forward.

“None of this happens unless somebody has a vision, unless somebody sees a need and sees an answer to that and then goes forward and makes sure it happens…so today, we want to present, with gratitude, for Bob Zoretich, whose vision, hard work, and love of animals made this dog house possible,” Engmann said.

An emotional Zoretich again expressed thanks to the donors after he was presented with the plaque, which will likely be posted in the new addition.

“It blows me away,” Zoretich said. “There’s so many other people who have a piece of this, and many of you guys are in this room. We’re really all part of it…There’s a lot of people that keep this going. And it’s not going to get any easier, sorry to say. If we’re going to have a new building, we need to take care of it. With everybody’s help, we’ll continue on and take care of the animals a little better than we could before.”

A plaque in honor of Coco, a chocolate lab that Engmann and his wife Connie Wenzel lost, will also be hung in the facility’s medical room, to which the pair provided a substantial donation.

While the county and city each allocate $3,500 per year to the Humane Society and fund most of its licensing fees, the vast majority of the organization’s $250,000 annual budget is fundraised, according to Zoretich.

“We just hope that the community knows we’re doing the best we can to take care of the animals and we appreciate the donations — all of the donations,” he said. “Now is the time too, the end of the year, when we’re going to need money to heat the place. So we always need donations. But we appreciate the generosity of our community and hopefully we can give that back to the community by showing them that we’re a good entity and that we try to do the best we can.”

To learn more about the Langlade County Humane Society’s upcoming fundraisers, go to https://www.langladecountyhumanesociety.org/events.