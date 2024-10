Antigo schools referendum addresses critical safety needs

ANTIGO — The Unified School District of Antigo is facing significant challenges due to the age of our facilities. Our elementary schools have served us well, yet they have reached the end of their intended life and are facing significant challenges to their facilities and infrastructure. Additionally, our middle and high schools have a number of pressing facility needs that impact student learning.

Most importantly, our aging school facilities are not equipped with the latest advancements in safety and security. The safety of our students, staff, and school community is our number one priority. For that reason, we are proposing to act now to update our schools in accordance with current safety standards.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, our community will vote on a proposed capital referendum. If

approved, the district will use the $54 million in additional funding to build a new elementary school and address urgent capital needs at the middle and high schools.

How will these funds improve school safety? To begin, we would ensure that all Antigo schools are equipped with secure entryways. This includes adding double-entry systems with secured vestibules, designed to prevent unauthorized individuals from entering the school buildings.

Additionally, the funds would allow us to upgrade our emergency communication systems. New technology would be installed in all classrooms and offices to ensure that staff and students are promptly alerted in the event of an emergency. Surveillance systems covering entry points, hallways, and exterior areas would be implemented, enhancing real-time monitoring and response capabilities. We also plan to modernize our fire alarm systems and add sprinklers, improving overall safety protocols.

By constructing a new elementary school, we can ensure that pick-up and drop-off locations for bus and car riders are safely located away from the main road. This measure will both improve student safety and improve the flow of traffic before and after school. Plans also include reducing the number of exterior alcoves or courtyards, eliminating “dark spots” where individuals can hide.

Additional preventive measures would include enhanced exterior lighting, upgraded security fencing, and improved locking systems for both exterior and interior doors.

In addition to these visible safety upgrades, the referendum would also address long-term facility issues, such as water intrusion, asbestos removal, and improved accessibility for students with disabilities.

The safety and security concerns we are facing are impacting all of our students at all of our schools. To be clear, the identified needs extend beyond what we are able to address with our normal operating budget.

We are committed to providing our community with the information needed to make an informed decision on Nov. 5. More details about the proposed capital referendum, including answers to frequently asked questions, can be found on our website at

https://www.antigo.k12.wi.us/community/november-5th-capital-referendum.cfm.