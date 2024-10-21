Free electronics disposal to take place Wednesday at fairgrounds

ANTIGO — The Langlade County Land Conservation Department will host a free electronics disposal event Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at the county fairgrounds.

At the event, community members can discard a wide variety of electronic items such as computer towers, laptops, cell phones, servers, wires, cables, keyboards, printers, copiers, fax machines, DVD or CD players, VCRs, stereos, rechargeable batteries, washers, dryers, and other household appliances.

In 2023, when the last such disposal event was held, seven semi loads of electronics were dropped off, according to Langlade County Conservation Specialist Amber Ryan.

“That demonstrated that there was a need for more events like this to occur and that Langlade County has a lot of electronics that need to be disposed of properly and there’s nowhere for community members to go, so the department wanted to provide that opportunity to help the community get rid of that waste properly instead of it going into the environment, on the sides of roads, and things like that,” Ryan said.

Norsec Computer Recyclers, the company the county is contracting to haul away the electronics, had originally planned to charge fees for certain items, but that has now changed.

“In this last week, we were contacted that manufacturers wanted to sponsor the event again, so this year, just like last year, it will be free for the community,” Ryan said. “Initially, the posting said there was a fee for certain items like TVs, as well as freon units, but now all of that will be free because it’s going to be sponsored by Samsung and Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations.”

When LG paid for Langlade County’s electronics disposal a year ago, Norsec owner Lee Kuehl said it was only the second time a disposal he oversaw had been sponsored during his over 20 years in business, something he suggested resulted in much more community participation.

“If memory serves me right, we collected 70,000 pounds of program material, and about 18,000 pounds of non-program material last year. The invoice to LG was above $8,000,” he said. “[It was] definitely the largest event we have done in the last 10 years. When the events are sponsored, the turnout is generally four or five or six times larger than when we host a non-sponsored event.”

Ryan and other event planners are asking those planning to attend to enter on North Ave. in order to help prevent congestion.

“Last year, there was a lot of traffic that backed up on Highway 45, and that was a huge issue with the city and the county and a lot of people got frustrated about that while trying to get through Antigo,” she said. “This year, we’ve adjusted it so traffic will be going from North Ave. where the fairgrounds is and then…kind of weaving through all the buildings on the fairgrounds to hopefully get the line in the fairgrounds and keep people off of the roads so there’s no traffic backup.”

Ryan, who led a hazardous waste disposal event earlier this year where — among other items — locals dropped off a combined 2,000 pounds of paint and chemicals, said the electronics disposal event Wednesday ultimately is about protecting the environment.

“Throwing electronics in the environment is a hazard to wildlife. Animals can step on them and can get cuts and scratches. They might think it’s food and ingest it. Otherwise, any cords or things like that can get wrapped around them and suffocate them and really just cause physical damage to them as well,” Ryan said. “Additionally, a lot of electronics have plastic involved which won’t decompose really quickly, as well as those metals that are concentrated in them. None of those are really going to decompose in the environment, so it’s going to be there forever.”