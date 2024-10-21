Woman given 10 months in jail for 2021 hit and run

ANTIGO — A Menominee County woman was sentenced to 10 months in county jail and two years of probation Thursday afternoon after pleading no contest to several charges filed against her in July 2021 following a hit and run incident in the town of Rolling.

Manih Waupoose, a 37-year-old from Neopit, was found guilty of hit and run involving injury, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, and misdemeanor retail theft.

The charges were filed on July 9, 2021, when several local law enforcement officers responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Huggins and Cedar roads.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim had been driving on Cedar Rd. and approaching the intersection when Waupoose’s vehicle went through the stop sign and hit him. Both vehicles wound up in the ditch.

When the man approached Waupoose’s vehicle to offer assistance, she told him not to call the cops because she was wanted and mentioned something about needing to “hide the money” before making off on foot.

When a sheriff’s deputy searched Waupoose’s vehicle for identification, he found two green jewel bags, one containing meth.

Even though multiple officers and a K9 searched the area that night, they did not find Waupoose. The next morning, however, deputies received reports that a woman was knocking on doors at an area home and asking for a ride. Officers did not find her on that property, but saw her in the passenger seat of another vehicle, which was in a driveway and about to start down County Road D.

When they spoke to her, she refused to identify herself, then said her name was Miraham Waupoose. She stated she had been in the area looking for her sister. She swore, threatened, and resisted officers extensively as they removed her from the vehicle to handcuff her. They eventually learned her real name (Miraham Waupoose was a different woman already in custody) and that she was indeed wanted.

Neither Waupoose nor the man in the accident suffered serious injuries.

Langlade County Assistant District Attorney Sam Schmitt recommended a year in jail for Waupoose after reading off her extensive list of prior offenses.

“As the court likes to say, you don’t want to give up on people — you want to make sure they’re given opportunities,” Schmitt said. “But at the same time, the defendant has a lengthy criminal history showing that she’s been given opportunities to be on probation and has failed almost every time. She’s continued to violate the rules of society, so then if she has not learned her lesson yet and continues to violate the rules of society, she must be removed from society so that she cannot continue to cause damage.”

The retail theft charge stemmed from Sept. 2023, when she was caught using her purse to steal just over $100 of items from the Antigo Walmart.

Waupoose’s first encounters with law enforcement were nearly 20 years ago in 2005, when she was fined for retail theft in Langlade County and later spent five days in jail for driving without a license in Shawano County.

Since then, she served time in five different counties, almost exclusively in jails, for a large number of very similar offenses: six months for violating conditions of her probation for theft and receiving stolen property in 2008; eight months for violating conditions of her probation for theft in 2010; 20 days for resisting an officer in 2011; probation for retail theft in 2013; nine months for retail theft in 2015; 10 days for failing to report to jail in 2016; a year for OWI causing injury, hit and run, and recklessly endangering safety in 2017 (she violated the ensuing probation and was sent away for three years); 34 days for bail jumping this year.

Martin Tanz, Waupoose’s attorney, acknowledged the extensiveness of her crimes at the hearing.

“I’m just trying to add up the amount of time she’s sat since 2005,” Tanz said. “Just roughly, I would say she’s served a good at least half, maybe two thirds, of the number of days of her life since she was in her late teens incarcerated. This is pretty sad…it’s not that she committed one heinous crime that resulted in 15 or 20 years incarceration. But it’s the result of many small petty crimes, and it’s something that she needs to reflect on.”

Tanz said his client had experienced a terrible childhood with an abusive mother.

“She suffers from bipolar depression,” he said. “She takes medication for these things. She’s suffered mental health issues since when she was maybe age 13. She only finished the eighth-grade, which puts her in a very difficult spot because, with a lot of jobs you’re looking for these days, they’re going to want at least a high school diploma. What’s been driving some of this criminal behavior — certainly the shoplifting — I think is poverty causes her to steal. She’s also had some issues with drugs in the past.”

Waupoose broke down during her turn to speak while speaking about her 8-year-old son who is currently in foster care.

“In 90 days, they’re going to terminate my rights to my son,” she said, her speech becoming slurred as she cried. “He’s all I’ve got. I know my criminal history and stuff like that, but he needed new shoes and new socks and stuff for school. A year’s a long time. I mean I know I did wrong. I’m sorry I did it and next time I’ll think about things like that and not do things that I’m not supposed to. But a year’s a long time and I’m going to lose my son.”

Judge John Rhode said it was not right to consider only one of Waupoose’s crimes when deciding her sentence.

“I get it: tough upbringing, abuse, mental health issues, substance abuse issues, poverty, lots of bad things, lots of bad cards were dealt to you, not a full house in poker terms by any means that you got,” Rhode said. “That’s tragic. That’s sad. That’s unfortunate. I’m sympathetic to that. But…if you go worldwide, many people have been dealt a worse hand than you have in life. Even in this state, there are people that had it rougher than you and didn’t do any crimes. So it’s not an excuse or justification to say, ‘This person has to commit crimes because they had a hard childhood and a hard life.’ But I do get it. That can be an extremely high risk factor in causing this.”

He counseled her to consider her own actions rather than worrying about anything social services might be considering in regards to her son.

“You have a lot of life left,” Rhode said. “It would be a shame if you got to be my age and Mr. Tanz’s age and said, ‘Jeez, I’m still on this train. Now I’ve wasted most of my life in jail or prison.’ I hope you can figure it out.”

Waupoose will be given credit for the 79 days of jail time she has already served. If she violates the terms of her parole following her release, she will go to prison for two years.