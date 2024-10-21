Antigo man indicted on federal child porn charges

ANTIGO — A 34-year-old Antigo man was indicted on Oct. 8 on federal charges of distribution of child pornography.

According to a release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, a federal grand jury issued the indictment alleging that Jacob D. Theisen, of Antigo, received and distributed child pornography in violation federal law.

According to the indictment, on or about Jan. 20, 2023, Theisen is alleged to have distributed child pornography via the internet. The indictment further alleges that Theisen received child pornography via the internet on June 12, 2021.

If convicted of either offense, Theisen faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years’ imprisonment and up to 20 years of incarceration. He may also be fined up to $250,000 and would be required to register as a sex offender under state and federal law.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

This case was investigated by the Antigo Police Department with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove his guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.