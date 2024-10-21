Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Antigo Daily Journal

    Antigo man indicted on federal child porn charges

    By DAILY JOURNAL STAFF,

    2 days ago

    ANTIGO — A 34-year-old Antigo man was indicted on Oct. 8 on federal charges of distribution of child pornography.

    According to a release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, a federal grand jury issued the indictment alleging that Jacob D. Theisen, of Antigo, received and distributed child pornography in violation federal law.

    According to the indictment, on or about Jan. 20, 2023, Theisen is alleged to have distributed child pornography via the internet. The indictment further alleges that Theisen received child pornography via the internet on June 12, 2021.

    If convicted of either offense, Theisen faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years’ imprisonment and up to 20 years of incarceration. He may also be fined up to $250,000 and would be required to register as a sex offender under state and federal law.

    This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice.

    Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

    This case was investigated by the Antigo Police Department with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations. It will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.

    An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove his guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Former ALDI Executive Sentenced in $2.8M Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Man arrested, charged with homicide in Sheppton shooting
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA28 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Two Arrested for Stealing Firearm from the Dead in Tunica County Wreck
    Mississippi News Group27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy