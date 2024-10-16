Open in App
    • Antigo Daily Journal

    City officials preparing for busy election day

    By DANNY SPATCHEK,

    1 days ago

    ANTIGO — Antigo residents may find City Hall busier than other recent elections come Nov. 5 when voting will be held there from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    That is according to City of Antigo Clerk and Treasurer Kaye Matucheski, who predicted the national presidential election, as well as the Unified School District of Antigo referendum, would draw an even larger percentage of local registered voters to the polls than the election of 2020.

    “We’ve had a couple of bigger turnouts in the last year or two, but for this one, I think it is going to be the biggest one we’ve ever had,” Matucheski said. “There was a big turnout for the primary in August, and that was a 31 percent turnout, and in April, it was a little over 50 percent I believe. I expect about an 80 percent turnout for this election.”

    In the Nov. 2020 election, then-incumbent Donald Trump garnered 2,203 votes in Antigo compared to the 1,529 received by President Joe Biden. Countywide, Trump’s total outstripped Biden’s 7,330 to 3,703.

    Matucheski said her office has already received over 500 mail-in ballots, and, in what she described as a rather unusual phenomenon for the area, also received a number of absentee ballot requests from those in the service.

    “There have probably been about 15 military and overseas voters that we have to send ballots to,” Matucheski said.

    “A lot of elections, we’ve sent none, so there’s been a lot of activity. The presidential race brings out the people that live overseas.”

    Today, Oct. 16, marks the last day voters can register to vote in the election online through myvote.wi.gov. Matucheski said anyone interested in registering can still do so in person on business days at City Hall, or on Election Day itself.

    “Right now, we have about 3,800 total registered,” she said. “That number will increase substantially after the presidential election, because a lot of people will register the day of.”

    The results of the Nov. 5 election, including the school district referendum, will be posted on the county’s web site, www.co.langlade.wi.us, and can be accessed by clicking “Departments > County Clerk > Election Public Notice.”

    “Everybody’s gearing up for a very busy election,” Matucheski said. “I do expect we’re going to have extra election inspectors on to help with breaks and stuff, because it’s going to be steady all day, and there will be some lines — usually you don’t have to wait too long in line, but there will be lines.”

    For more information about voting in Antigo, go to www.antigo-city.org/elections.

