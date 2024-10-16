Open in App
    • Antigo Daily Journal

    More AHS students planning jumpstart to college

    By DANNY SPATCHEK,

    1 days ago

    ANTIGO — Monday night, the Antigo School Board’s Curriculum and Instruction Committee approved approximately $40,000 to fund courses Antigo High School upperclassmen will take this year at Northcentral Technical College as part of an early college credit program.

    The program, Start College Now, funds courses Antigo High students enroll in at NTC’s Antigo campus for college credit. It will be taken advantage of by around 30 juniors and seniors, a substantial jump from past years, according to Amy Stutzriem, the district’s director of curriculum and instruction.

    “Other years, we’ve only had like 12, so this is double what we normally have, which is a really great jump for us — a fiscal responsibility on our part, however, more students getting what they need, so that’s really exciting,” Stutzriem said.

    She credited the boost in the program’s numbers to high school guidance counselors.

    “In the past we hadn’t reached all of our students — maybe the ones that weren’t vocal or advocating for themselves might not have even known this was an opportunity,” Stutzriem said. “We’re trying to reach out to every and any student to make sure they are aware of this option once they get into 11th and 12th grades. They just really put out a lot of information to families and to our students, and it generated a lot of great excitement around that, so I wanted to make sure that that was brought to light.”

    Students travel to NTC during the school day to take the classes, she said.

    “They do the Welding Academy,” she explained as an example. “So they leave with all of these great welding skills that then can get them a job when they get out of high school. Or they can continue on with the tech or go somewhere else. But it starts their college experience.”

    According to document provided in the agenda for Monday’s meeting, in addition to the Welding Academy, students in the current program have also signed up for CDL truck driving, CNA, statistics, microeconomics, accounting, EMR/EMT, developmental psychology, aircraft systems, payroll, business law, phlebotomy, welding academy, intro to diversity studies, psychology of human relations, math with business applications, computer fundamentals, culture of health care, health safety and nutrition, and print reading.

    Board member Kristen Mattmiller suggested the offering is not a well-known one.

    “I know community members are very surprised when I talk about this option for students,” Mattmiller said.

    The funding will be dispersed if the entire school board approves the measure when it convenes Monday, Oct. 21, at 6:15 p.m. in the high school’s media tech room.

