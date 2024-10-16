School district: Reading and math scores improving

ANTIGO — At a committee meeting Monday night, members of the Antigo School Board discussed a recent bump in testing scores among district students in reading and math.

The scores, based on tests taken by students at the city’s five public schools this fall through Fastbridge, the district’s current computer-based diagnostic testing system, showed that 47% of district students were performing below proficiency in English Language Arts (ELA), and 48% were performing below proficiency in math.

This marks an improvement from last year, when, according to District Director of Curriculum and Instruction Amy Stutzriem, 51% of students were below proficient reading, along with 53% in math.

School Board President Danny Pyeatt said he considered the results a positive sign.

“It was encouraging to me to see the gains we have made,” Pyeatt said. “Even if it’s a 1% gain, it’s a gain, and on our staff, we’re doing some great things.”

Stutzriem acknowledged the results leave significant room for improvement, and announced what she termed “aggressive goals” to decrease the amount of students performing below proficiency to 27% and 28% in ELA and math, respectively.

“Antigo definitely has some deficits with our data when you look at about 40% of our kids not passing currently in fall, but we have all year to get them to where they need to be,” Stutzriem said. “We set those aggressive growth goals to make sure that we’re constantly striving for the best for our students, but we do have a significant gap for our students in their academics, especially around literacy, and we’re looking to really close that gap and help our kids be more successful.”

Some of the largest percentages of students below grade level were identified in the 1st and 2nd grades, in which, respectively, 64% and 62% were behind in reading, and 60% and 54% were behind in math.

“Across the district, 1st and 2nd grade are definitely our biggest need in those foundational years,” Stutzriem said. “We have great supports put in already where we have taken all of our Fastbridge data, desegregated it, looked at what we needed, and then put our students into Win Groups or What I Need groups, and are really hitting them already around what those skill gaps are that some of them have, just so that we can close that in a faster direction. But those will be the ones we watch explicitly this year, because in those foundational years, we know if we lay the building on quicksand, we will have quicksand in the high school.”

She also highlighted markedly improved results in several grades, including 3rd grade, which saw around 20% drops in the amount of students below proficiency in both math and reading, and also contained many students that performed above grade level in both areas.

“If you look at our 3rd graders, we have a huge group that is advanced, way more than we’ve had in the past,” Stutzriem said. “We are seeing less red, which are those intense interventions needed for those students. But we didn’t see this much blue before in those advanced kids, so that’s really exciting. We tend to talk about our students that struggle, however, we have a lot of things in place to push our students who are proficient and advanced, to push them even further.”

She also mentioned 10th graders, who saw a similar drop in the number of students behind in reading.

“To celebrate the high school, you’ll see 10th grade is at 31% below, which is huge. Some of the things that we believe are trends around that is our teachers putting the onus on the students, talking about it, getting some training about Fastbridge, telling the students that it matters, having some more understanding about the process of Fastbridge and what it means, and our students took it more seriously this year, which is wonderful. So sitting at 31% is a great place to be in the fall…I’ve heard a lot of good chatter about the test and from our students about, ‘Well then how can I get help?’ That’s the question we want them all to say, because we can help. You’ve got to be in it with us. So that’s exciting for our high school as well,” Stutzriem said.

Board member Jill Mattek Nelson agreed, saying that more students understanding their weaknesses through the testing results could spur their growth.

“The supports in place are driven through this,” Mattek Nelson said. “And if you need help, take it seriously so that your data implies where you are as a student so that the supports can be wrapped around you.”