Building success: Young body shop owner innovating and expanding

BIRNAMWOOD — In early 2020, while most of the world was growing concerned about the spread of COVID 19, Colten Davidson was concerned about the spread of something else.

Paint.

At the local auto shop where he worked restoring classic cars, the new coats of paint being smoothed with generic sanding blocks looked good — but, especially in surface curvatures — weren’t perfect.

So, after work, alone in his garage with nothing but a hand saw, he began developing his own sanding block, one that would have to overcome a type of paradox: how to be both hard and flexible.

“I started with just cutting pieces of acrylic and screwing pieces of pex tubing to it and cutting slits in it for different flexibilities,” Davidson said. “Most of the flexible sanding blocks are soft, and that’s why they’re flexible, but to get something actually totally straight, you’ve got to use something harder than what you’re sanding or it will never be truly straight. The key with these are they’re hard but flexible, so they’ll take the shape of a panel. They’ll follow the curve within thousandths of an inch, but they’re hard.”

After completing a prototype — which, when he finished, looked something like a two by four attached to a spine (a vertebrate design, he called it) — he took it in his house to show his wife Brittany.

“I was like, ‘Hey, check this out — this could be a million dollar idea,” he said. “She was just like, ‘Oh, OK, cool.’ She didn’t think it was going to turn into anything. But at that point, neither did I.”

But the idea did turn into far more than just “anything” soon after Davidson began posting videos to YouTube of the new tool in action.

“I started comparing different sanding blocks. We use a thing called a guide coat — you more or less rub it on and it turns everything black, and then when you sand it, the black spots are your low spots,” he explained. “We would guide coat it with our blocks and it would show how actually not straight it was. That’s kind of what started the whole craze of it I guess — proving they’re way better than what we’d been using.”

Not long later, a distributor from Australia contacted Davidson. He wanted these new spiral sanding blocks — 10,000 of them.

“Colten was like, ‘Yeah, I can’t make that many,’ and that’s when we started looking into manufacturers to have them made,” Brittany remembered. “I was a little unsure at first, and then people started wanting to buy them, and then we kind of realized we were just in over our heads.”

Another reason the couple felt in over their heads at the time was because Davidson had decided to start his own auto shop which would focus mostly on restoring classic cars. In a gamble, he and Brittany had quit their own jobs to get it off the ground more quickly. For months, though, all they seemed to be doing quickly was bleeding cash.

“I think the biggest thing was just financially making sure we were going to survive,” Brittany said. “It was during COVID too, so it was like, ‘Is it going to stay OK? Are we going to go downhill?’”

But they found a manufacturer in Minneapolis, which cranked out the sanding blocks (by now, they were made of polycarbonate, a much sturdier material) with a CNC machine. The sanding blocks, as well as some other products Davidson designed such as wet and dry sandpapers, primers, and air filters, are now sold in over 30 countries.

Business at his auto shop in Birnamwood, too, seems more than strong. Currently inside are cars from the UP, from Arizona, from Kansas. Many of the vehicles will get “frame off” restorations — meaning they will be totally redone from top to bottom. He and his employees John Meade, Brad Kislow, Tyler Summ, and Ryan Wirtz each specialize in different steps of the process, which Davidson described as an extensive one, requiring thousands of man hours — and hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“Very few people can just go out in their garage and build a show car — there’s a lot of expertise in every step of it,” Davidson said. “The fabrication stage, if we’re taking a modern Corvette motor and putting it in a ‘70 Chevelle, that doesn’t just go in there. You’ve got to make it all fit, cut it up, move mounts — there’s all kinds of fabrication that’s got to be done and that’s a pretty speciality thing. You have to know geometry, weight distribution of a car, and so many things like that.”

In addition to out-of-state cars, the shop draws perhaps even more out-of-state car enthusiasts for classes held there twice a year that in the past have featured guest instructors like Ryan Evans from the History Channel show Counting Cars and Freddy Carlson from MotorTrend TV’s Bitchin’ Rides.

“We’ve had people as far as Australia come here for these classes. We had them two weeks ago and had people from Alaska, up and down the east coast, down south, California, a couple local people from Wisconsin — we get people from all over,” he said. “We do mainly show car restorations. They see it on social media and they see that we’re having a class with somebody they want to meet, so then they sign up. Two weeks ago we had Jeff Matauch — in the auto body world, he’s kind of famous. He was a PPG restoration instructor of 30-some years, so he kind of wrote the book on all that basically.”

One person unsurprised by the growing success of Davidson’s ventures is a Hayward man named Walt Neas. Davidson and his crew restored a 1970 Chevelle for him last year.

“The car had been restored previously by another guy here locally and he made a mess out of the car,” Neas said. “So basically, after throwing away $100,000, I decided to do it over again. So I took it to Colten and basically gave him carte blanche because he was very highly recommended by a couple of guys that have cars that are super high-end cars, like stuff that you take to SEMA (a Vegas car show that is considered one of the most prestigious in the world). We’ve been to four car shows with it and it’s won five trophies already. In Wausau it won Best of Show. We took it to Almena and it won first place out of 94 cars. Cable Fall Fest it won People’s Choice and 1st place in the modified class. At the Street Car Nationals in Minneapolis, out of 5,000 cars, it won best paint and graphics. The car’s winning trophies everywhere we go, so it stands apart from other restorations.”

And Davidson, who is now just 33, seems far from finished: next year, for example, he plans to build a car to take to SEMA, and to construct several new buildings for his business as it expands into areas like hydro dipping.

Again, this would come as little surprise to those familiar with his work such as Neas.

“The work they do is very hard to find,” Neas said. “He’s got quite a thing going there, and he’s young. I bet he’s in the top ten in the country as far as doing fit and finish and paint and body, just because he’s got a passion for what he does and it’s nothing less than perfection.”