    • Antigo Daily Journal

    'Everything is a problem.' Homeless shelter plans on hold amid building issues, pushback

    By DANNY SPATCHEK,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258RaW_0w5wmJd400

    ANTIGO — At a city council meeting Wednesday night, board members with William’s House of Hope, the organization attempting to open a homeless shelter in the city, said their plans have hit major roadblocks.

    “We have major, major pushback from the city along with the P.D. and there are a couple businesses that are pushing back as well,” Barron said. “We are waiting on our state approval. That’s part of it too. It just seems that we’re being watched under a microscope. Everything we do there is a problem with…Even though the building was used as two businesses before, they want us to reclassify as a business mercantile. It’s just like everything is a problem.”

    She said the state will not approve their building — which the organization also was hoping could double as a thrift store — unless certain requirements including egresses, showers, and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are installed.

    “I just don’t understand how there were two businesses operating [in our same building] and there was no issue. Then it was already zoned for that. Everything was OK,” Barron said. “But now that we want to have a business in there, which is the thrift store, even just to start as that even so that we’re still helping the homeless obviously — on a different level — we’re getting kickback. We’re told that they just can’t do it that way, that it has to go down to the state. It doesn’t make sense.”

    But Antigo Building Inspector and Zoning Administrator Beth McCarthy characterized the situation differently, saying although the building met city zoning requirements, it has not met state requirements, which the city has no power to supersede. She explained that she informed a contractor no longer with William’s House of Hope about the necessity of meeting state requirements at a meeting several months ago.

    “At a state level where you’re talking about a commercial building, you’re going to have people sleeping there — that’s a pretty serious thing as far as egresses and fire protection,” McCarthy said. “Honestly, the city, if we just allowed them to do whatever they wanted, we would be overstepping our authority when it’s the state’s authority. Locally, we can’t trump the state and approve those things.”

    She added that a thrift shop had been operating in the building without the city’s permission.

    “The last they had told me about the thrift shop was they were thinking about starting one potentially on the other side, and I told them they’d have to come and discuss that at that time, but then all of a sudden it was just open,” McCarthy said.

    The city council discussed the shelter briefly Wednesday night after Fifth Ward Alderman Mark Edwards said several residents had approached him with concerns about its future, including one who said a homeless man recently entered her business behaving strangely.

    “There’s been some people that think there’s more homeless around town than there had been because they think there’s going to be a shelter, so they’re getting ready for the shelter to open and they’ve come to this area,” Edwards said. “My biggest thing is people are concerned because nobody’s talking about letting them know what’s going to happen if there’s more homeless that come to town. There’s a couple of elderly ladies that mentioned that they live fairly close to where they want to put the homeless shelter. They’re afraid they’re going to get robbed or something. I don’t know if that would happen, but I just want people to be aware that citizens are concerned about it.”

    Police Chief Dan Duley fielded a question at the meeting from Third Ward Alderman Tim Kassis, who asked whether law enforcement had been facing increased issues due to a possible increase in homeless people.

    “We’re seeing some issues I guess with it. Not overwhelming issues. Is there potential there? There could be,” Duley said.

    Later, Duley also cast doubt on Barron’s statement that there has been serious pushback against the shelter from the police department.

    “There’s only been really one sit-down conversation between myself and some other city hall employees and the homeless shelter,” he said. “There were questions for her about their plans and operation. So I don’t know what she means by that pushback. I have stayed fairly quiet on the whole situation. I haven’t come out with any public statements or comments about it at all.”

    In months past, Williams House of Hope members expressed hopes of opening the shelter this fall, but Barron said they are now exploring other temporary options.

    “We are now looking at a Plan B to where we can convert the whole building into a thrift store and then help the homeless on a different capacity, and then we could still help with that monetary assistance,” she said at the meeting. “It just wouldn’t be that overnight shelter. Because we are facing a lot of opposition and there’s a lot of roadblocks and at some point, we have to work with what we have.”

    Barron, who also works with agencies assisting the homeless in Wausau, said the group’s goal is still to have “an operational shelter.”

    “There’s chatter in Wausau that they’re sick of Antigo people going there and watering down their resources, so what they’re planning on doing is sending every homeless person back here,” she said. “If they come for assistance, they’re going to be like, ‘Well, you’re going to have to go back to where you came from.’ And then what are they going to do? When we were giving a solution, what are they going to do now that we don’t have a homeless shelter? I don’t think they’re understanding the scope of what is really occurring. You can watch TV and see at these different campaigns and whatnot that there’s discussion on how bad the homeless issue is. But every city and every town around Antigo understands that except for Antigo. How is that possible? I just don’t understand.”

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    Tom Gtegurich
    1d ago
    Now what is wrong with our government.Our government gives everything to people that are not citizens of our country Time to help our own citizens
    Orion
    1d ago
    Oh man. it's going to be winter soon 😔
    View all comments
