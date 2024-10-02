Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Antigo Daily Journal

    Wagner's Giving Pump

    By SUBMITTED,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WlzKp_0vrI3rjK00

    ANTIGO — Did you know that Wagner’s Shell has a Giving Pump? Pictured left to right from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods are Carrie Wiley, Teen Center Director, Tammy Walrath, Director of Resource Development, and John Wagner and Austin Wagner of Wagner Oil, in front of the pump at the south side pump #1 at Wagner’s Shell in Antigo.

    Two percent of sales that come specifically from your fill-ups at this pump, are gifted to the Club.

    Thank you Wagner’s for continuing to invest in Club youth and allowing us to provide out of school time services to our members!

    Do you have a business and you’d like to help us out in a similar way? We’re always open to partnering with local businesses to strengthen our commitment to the communities we serve.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas Roadhouse customer demands answers after ordering 2 dozen rolls
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile4 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Pastor receives St. Augustine’s highest honor
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King6 days ago
    Investigation Underway: Fatal Denton House Fire Claims Life
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt23 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News18 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt3 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Cruise Line Bans Popular Device That Makes Cruising Cheaper
    J. Souza14 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson2 days ago
    Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty in $250 Million COVID-19 Fraud Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia2 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Judge backs feds in Wyoming black-footed ferret reintroduction dispute
    WyoFile25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy