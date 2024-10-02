Wagner's Giving Pump

ANTIGO — Did you know that Wagner’s Shell has a Giving Pump? Pictured left to right from the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Northwoods are Carrie Wiley, Teen Center Director, Tammy Walrath, Director of Resource Development, and John Wagner and Austin Wagner of Wagner Oil, in front of the pump at the south side pump #1 at Wagner’s Shell in Antigo.

Two percent of sales that come specifically from your fill-ups at this pump, are gifted to the Club.

Thank you Wagner’s for continuing to invest in Club youth and allowing us to provide out of school time services to our members!

Do you have a business and you’d like to help us out in a similar way? We’re always open to partnering with local businesses to strengthen our commitment to the communities we serve.