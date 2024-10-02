Open in App
    • Antigo Daily Journal

    City officials begin 2025 budget talks

    By DANNY SPATCHEK,

    2 days ago

    ANTIGO — During a meeting last week Wednesday, the Antigo City Council took its first look at the preliminary 2025 budget.

    The budget calls for $7.7 million in general fund spending, slightly above the $7.46 million budgeted in 2024. The projected tax levy is $3.7 million, which, if it remains at that amount, would be a slight decrease from the amount levied 2024. According to City of Antigo Clerk and Treasurer Kaye Matucheski, the levy can not legally exceed approximately $3.73 million unless the city voted to do so in a referendum.

    The preliminary budget also provided an estimate of the 2025 tax rate, but that number could change completely after an Oct. 23 board of review meeting at which residents can dispute the values at which their homes were assessed.

    According to Matucheski, worry about taxation levels rose among many residents after assessed value notices went out last week citywide.

    “Overall, the city’s assessed value went up 60 percent,” Matucheski said last Wednesday night. “Some went up more than that, some went up less than that, so that was the average.”

    “People are very concerned because in a lot of cases, their assessed values doubled. That does not mean their taxes are going to double. What’s actually going to happen is some people’s taxes may go down, some may stay the same, and some of course are going to go up.”

    Whether an individual homeowner’s taxes increase will depend on how much his or her home’s assessed value jumped in the previous year, during which Matucheski said all homes in the city were reassessed.

    “It’s completely driven by the fair market value,” she said. “The state puts everybody on an equalized value as to what the fair market value is throughout the state. The city’s assessed value has to be within 10 percent of that, so between 90 and 110 percent of what the state sets the fair market value at. If we fall below that, we’re not in compliance. And if you’re not in compliance for like five years, the state will come in and do the assessment. So the city hasn’t been in compliance for a few years already because of the way the home prices are — I mean, they’re escalating quite high — so that’s why we had to do what’s called this interim market update, or change the assessed values.”

    Wednesday, she reported several positive aspects of the city’s current financial status, such as a positive cash flow for the first time in years regarding its sewer, water, and stormwater management, the expenses for which are covered by utility bills.

    “The rate increases and some of the changes that have been made are working,” Matucheski said. “All three of our utilities are healthy. The water’s got another increase Jan. 1. Stormwater’s going up 4 percent a year for five years. And sanitary doesn’t have a rate increase at all. Those rates are minimal…I think the stormwater 4 percent is like $1.40 on a home owner’s bill. So we’re not talking a lot of dollars, but when you put it on everyone, it makes a big difference.”

    But Matucheski said that other expenses, such as the health insurance costs for city employees, are “escalating,” both because of inflation and the city’s claims history, which she said “has not been positive.”

    “The city is self-insured, so we have to budget to pay the claims up to $60,000 for any one claim or injury. After $60,000 in a year, we have stop-loss coverage that pays the remainder of that for that year. It kind of controls our costs. We have had many claims or health issues of our people that have hit the stop-loss or are close to hitting our stop-loss,” she said, explaining that the insurance cost may increase again before the year ends. “There is some cushion in this budget, but one of [the problems] is possibly going to be the health insurance. So that’s going to be a bigger discussion for another year, but right now, our family plan for 2025 is going to cost about $35,000. So there’s got to be some serious discussions about that.”

    Matucheski suggested that because of those rising costs, other goals being pursued by some city officials — such as hiring new employees for their departments or expanding city services — could potentially be tabled, something Third Ward Alderman Tim Kassis pushed back against.

    “As we expand and as we do things for our community, the trail system, the services that we provide, we have to realize as a community that, obviously, there’s going to be cost involved to maintain those things,” Kassis said. “And I really think that we need to continue to do that…our park systems are great, our trail systems are wonderful. We need to continue to fund those somehow. I know it’s a problem, but I think it’s a serious need to continue to do those.”

    Matucheski questioned whether that would be realistic without raising taxes, an option, again, not even available to the city without a referendum.

    “If our health insurance numbers come in and this all gets eaten up and we’re going to be under this levy limit, how do we add HR, part time, and the park and rec general laborer without cutting something?” she asked. “We have to cut a service too. Because we have that levy limit, you don’t have the option, unless you go to referendum, to increase the budget over that, so it’s a reality.”

    The budget will be discussed again when the entire city council next convenes on Oct. 9.

