Looking for a new feline friend in Anthem, AZ? These adoptable kittens are being cared for by local fosters and are ready to meet their forever families.

Breed: Polydactyl/Hemingway

Polydactyl/Hemingway Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue with white, long fur

Mostly gray/blue with white, long fur Shelter: Anthem Pets Animal Rescue

Adoption fee: $200

Contact: (480) 287-3542

Jellybean is a very sweet, unique kitten with adorable mitten-shaped front paws (she’s polydactyl) and striking green eyes. She has long white and gray fur and enjoys being brushed while you relax together. She may be shy at first, but once she feels safe, she becomes a loving lap cat who soaks up attention and also enjoys playtime.

👉 Meet Jellybean and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Anthem Pets Animal Rescue

Adoption fee: $275 (includes microchip, FVRCP vaccines, and spay/neuter surgery)

(includes microchip, FVRCP vaccines, and spay/neuter surgery) Contact: (480) 287-3542

Marshmallow is part of the S’mores litter and comes with his microchip, core vaccines, and neuter surgery included in his fee. To meet him, you’ll need to fill out an application first; if approved, a foster will arrange a Meet & Greet. Only Arizona-based adoption inquiries are considered.

👉 Meet Marshmallow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Shelter: Anthem Pets Animal Rescue

Adoption fee: $275 (includes microchip, FVRCP vaccines, and spay/neuter surgery)

(includes microchip, FVRCP vaccines, and spay/neuter surgery) Contact: (480) 287-3542

Squirt is another S’mores litter kitten whose adoption fee also covers her microchip, core vaccines, and spay surgery. As with her sibling, you’ll start by submitting an application; approved adopters will be contacted within about 24 hours to set up a Meet & Greet with her foster. Only Arizona-based adoption inquiries are considered.

👉 Meet Squirt and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Arizona and ready to add a kitten to your family, please reach out to Anthem Pets Animal Rescue at (480) 287-3542 or click through to apply. Sharing these links with friends and neighbors can also help these kittens find homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.