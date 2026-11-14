💰 Free hazardous waste & paint drop-off for residents

Have old paint cans, cleaners, or other chemicals at home? You can get rid of them safely at a free Household Hazardous Waste & Paint Collection.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Where: Ansonia Transfer Station, 1 N. Division St., Ansonia, CT

Key details:

Free for residents of Prospect and other participating towns

for residents of and other participating towns Bring proof of residency

Up to 50 lbs. of residential waste per vehicle will be accepted

For more info, visit https://nvcogct.gov/hhw or call NVCOG at (203) 757-0535.

This is a good chance to clear out your garage or basement without putting harmful stuff in the regular trash.