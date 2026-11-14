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Ansonia
💰 Free hazardous waste & paint drop-off Nov. 14
12 days ago
💰 Free hazardous waste & paint drop-off for residents
Have old paint cans, cleaners, or other chemicals at home? You can get rid of them safely at a free Household Hazardous Waste & Paint Collection.
When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Where: Ansonia Transfer Station, 1 N. Division St., Ansonia, CT
Key details:
- Free for residents of Prospect and other participating towns
- Bring proof of residency
- Up to 50 lbs. of residential waste per vehicle will be accepted
For more info, visit https://nvcogct.gov/hhw or call NVCOG at (203) 757-0535.
This is a good chance to clear out your garage or basement without putting harmful stuff in the regular trash.
More Info: Town Council Pension Subcommitte - Town of Prospec...
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