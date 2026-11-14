⚠️ Speed cameras planned for key Ansonia roads, pending state OK

Ansonia is moving ahead with a plan to install automated speed cameras from vendor DacraTech on certain city streets, but they cannot go up until the state approves the plan.

The cameras would:

Be used on Pershing Drive and Ford Street (both have a history of crashes)

and (both have a history of crashes) Capture license plates only for vehicles going 10+ mph over the speed limit

Send that info to city officials to review for a civil penalty

Planned fines are $50 for a first offense and $75 for later offenses, billed to the vehicle’s owner.

Police Chief Wayne Williams stressed these are speed cameras only, not Flock license plate reader cameras, and they won’t create a broad searchable database.

The Office of the State Traffic Administration under the CT DOT must now review and give final approval before cameras can be installed.

For now, if you drive in Ansonia, especially on Pershing Drive and Ford Street, be extra careful to follow the posted speed limits.