Anoka’s food scene is busy right now—fast-casual spots and coffee shops are both hiring leaders. If you like running a shift, building a team, and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Location: Anoka, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$77,500/year + quarterly bonuses

Lead the whole restaurant operation—hiring, training, scheduling, and owning the P&L and sales goals. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holiday closures, tuition assistance, and bonus programs.

Employer: Caribou Coffee

Location: 3507 Round Lake Blvd NW #100, Anoka, MN 55303

Type: Listed as Internship (shift leadership role)

Listed as (shift leadership role) Pay: $12.75–$21.25/hour + tips

Run the shift, keep the energy up, and coach baristas while handling cash, inventory, and guest experience. Includes employee discount, free shift drink, flexible schedule, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Caribou Coffee

Location: 3507 Round Lake Blvd NW #100, Anoka, MN 55303

Type: Listed as Internship (AGM leadership track)

Listed as (AGM leadership track) Pay: $16.52–$27.53/hour

Growth-focused role for future GMs—help run the store, hit sales goals, manage inventory and cash, and lead the team. Designed to build your skills over about a year with clear leadership development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and may have similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.