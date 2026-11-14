Anoka’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid pay and steady hours on the table. If you like hands-on work and clear schedules, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mate Precision Technologies

Mate Precision Technologies Location: Anoka, MN

Type: Internship (2nd shift)

Internship (2nd shift) Pay: $25.00 – $39.36/hour + $1.00/hour shift differential

Schedule: Mon–Fri 3:00 p.m.–11:30 p.m. or Mon–Thurs 3:00 p.m.–1:30 a.m.

Mon–Fri 3:00 p.m.–11:30 p.m. Mon–Thurs 3:00 p.m.–1:30 a.m. Why it’s interesting: Climate‑controlled shop, modern CNC and conventional machines, and a company known for long‑term careers. Full benefits, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, and tuition reimbursement for folks who want to keep growing their skills.

Employer: Anderson Dahlen Inc.

Anderson Dahlen Inc. Location: Anoka, MN (Ramsey area facility)

(Ramsey area facility) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $21 – $25.50/hour

Why it’s interesting: Good entry into high-end fabrication—help with tooling, loading/unloading, cleanup, and basic machine support. You’ll stay moving all shift, build shop skills, and get access to medical, dental, vision, and other insurance benefits.

Employer: Anderson Dahlen Inc.

Anderson Dahlen Inc. Location: Anoka, MN (Ramsey area facility)

(Ramsey area facility) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $22 – $35/hour

Shifts: Day, night, or weekend shifts (4x10s or 3x12s) with 15% shift differential for nights/weekends

Day, night, or weekend shifts (4x10s or 3x12s) with for nights/weekends Why it’s interesting: Hands-on metal finishing work—grinding, sanding, polishing, and blending to tight specs. Great if you like detailed work, want steady hours, and prefer a role where you can grow into mentoring and process improvement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.