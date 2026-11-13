Anoka’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with several solid 1st-shift roles that come with steady hours and room to grow. If you like hands-on work and a clean, organized shop, these are worth a look.

Employer: Steel Technologies (JBT Machining)

Steel Technologies (JBT Machining) Location: Anoka, MN

Salary: $20.00–$30.00/hour (DOE)

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Thu 6:00am–4:30pm, Fri 6:00am–11:00am)

Inspect parts from first piece to final, run and program CMM equipment, and help troubleshoot quality issues on the floor. This role stands out for its strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays from day one, tuition help) and a clean, climate-controlled facility with clear growth paths.

Employer: Cretex Medical – rms Company

Location: Anoka, MN

Salary: $16.73–$23.41/hour

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Thu 6:00am–4:00pm)

Support the machining team by kitting tooling boxes, managing tool inventory, and keeping documentation up to date. Good fit if you have 1+ year in manufacturing, can read blueprints, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, profit sharing, onsite clinic, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Platinum Industrial

Location: Anoka, MN

Salary: $19–$21/hour

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Thu 6:00am–4:30pm)

Hands-on role soldering and assembling printed circuit boards, with both through-hole and SMT work. You get a 3-day weekend every week, no background check or drug test, and a straightforward shop environment if you like detailed bench work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many local shops are willing to train if you bring good attitude and reliability.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.