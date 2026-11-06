🎓 Anoka Education Jobs With Multiple Openings & $100K+ Potential

Anoka schools are hiring, and there’s solid demand for people who want to work with kids every day. If you like helping students learn and grow, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Anoka-Hennepin School District

Anoka-Hennepin School District Location: Anoka, MN

Type: Full-time, 184 days / 6.5 hrs per day

Pay: $20.00–$25.00/hour , depending on education and K–12 experience

, depending on education and K–12 experience Start Date: 11/23/26

Support teachers and students in middle and high school classrooms—help with lessons, supervise study halls, and assist in areas like media center, counseling, and testing. Great fit if you enjoy variety in your day and want school-year hours with benefits for 6+ hour/day positions.

Employer: Anoka-Hennepin School District

Anoka-Hennepin School District Location: Anoka, MN

Type: Full-time, 184 days / 6.5 hrs per day

Openings: Two positions available

Pay: $20.85–$26.15/hour , depending on education and K–12 experience

, depending on education and K–12 experience Extras: Up to $1.50/hour additional for certain special programs

Up to for certain special programs Start Date: ASAP

Work directly with students with disabilities in mainstream or specialized settings—help with academics, behavior support, and daily living skills. This is hands-on, meaningful work with school-year schedule and insurance benefits for 6+ hour/day roles.

Employer: Anoka-Hennepin School District

Anoka-Hennepin School District Location: Anoka, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $53,529–$106,251/year , based on license, experience, and FTE

, based on license, experience, and FTE Start Date: 12/7/26 (can be filled immediately with a properly licensed candidate)

Use your special education license to serve on an evaluation team and support students with diverse needs. Strong option if you want a stable teaching role with a clear salary schedule and full district benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—schools often have similar roles opening up all year.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.